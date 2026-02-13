Friday News February 13, 2026

No ‘winter weather’ in the forecast this weekend!!

35 days till SPRING (March 20)

Today is (World) Radio Day…Tortellini Day…Cheddar Cheese day.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, it’s ‘Galentine and Palentine day!

Have you made your Valentine’s Day dinner reservations yet?

The holiday is big business for U.S. restaurants and is second only behind Mother’s Day, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Chick-fil-A will offer the heart-shaped nugget tray.

Papa Johns and Pizza Hut will offer heart-shaped pizzas.

Auntie Anne’s has a heart shaped soft pretzel,

7-Eleven will feature heart-shaped donuts.

Most North Carolina including the Triad is in a “severe” drought?

The state has experienced nearly six months of persistently dry conditions

Winter rainfall is critical for soil moisture ahead of spring planting

https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NC

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2026/02/11/severe-drought-north-carolina-farmer-impacts

Stay well: Twenty states including North Carolina still have “high” flu activity.

Influenza A is still the most common type of flu circulating, but influenza B has risen for two weeks straight, according to the CDC.

Dr David W. Zaas is the new CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Dr. Zaas succeeds Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, who retired at the end of 2025 and has transitioned to a new ambassador role at Advocate Health. Source: Press Release

In person Early Voting has begun (Feb 12) for the March 3rd Primary Election.

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

Early voting runs through February 28 (Sat). https://www.ncsbe.gov/

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Study: Daily coffee drinking may lower dementia risk.

A new Harvard study published in JAMA this week suggesting that drinking two to three cups of coffee (or tea) per day was associated with a lower risk of developing dementia, slower cognitive decline and preserved brain function. NOTE: The coffee and tea had to be caffeinated — the benefit didn’t show up for decaf. https://myfox8.com/reviews/br/kitchen-br/coffee-accessories-br/drinking-2-3-coffees-a-day-may-lower-dementia-risk-but-not-if-its-decaf/

The search continues for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since Feb1. LIVE updates…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nancy-guthrie-savannah-missing-mom-02-13-26

Olympic Winter Games continue in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina) thru Feb 20.

https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

College Hoops (Saturday / Men’s)

Wake Forest hosting Stanford at the Joel. Tip off at 4pm.

Daytona 500 on Sunday (Rain in the forecast during the afternoon and evening)

Washington’s Birthday or Presidents Day?

Monday is a Federal Holiday. And the federal government still officially calls Monday’s holiday “Washington’s Birthday”.

BTW: George Washington’s birthday is actually February 22.

*In 1971, Congress moved the birthday celebration of our first president to the 3rd Monday in February (creating a 3-day weekend) part of the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act”.

*Presidents Day gained popularity back in the 1980s as a way to celebrate all US Presidents (including George) along with retailers to sell mattresses, furniture and appliances. https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/facts/the-truth-about-presidents-day

Garden Planning Session through the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.

Learn how to navigate planting calendars and seed packets, estimate harvest dates while making the most of your garden space – big or small.

Garden Planning Session = Monday evening (Feb 16) from 6pm – 7pm

www.eventbrite.com/e/1980485765237?

Garden Planning Session = Friday afternoon (Feb 20) from 1:30pm – 2:30pm

www.eventbrite.com/e/evening-garde…s-1980485765237

Location for both sessions: Forsyth County Central Library; 660 W 5th Street, downtown Winston-Salem. FREE, RSVP if possible.

Christian College Fair hosted by Calvary Day School, Tuesday (Feb 17) 6pm – 8pm. Students and families will have the chance to connect with representatives from more than 25 Christian colleges and universities. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, ask questions, and explore Christ-centered higher education options.

Pre-Register before the event to save time!

https://www.findyourchristiancollege.com/college-fairs/winston-salem-area-nc-christian-college-fair

*Calvary Day School is located at 134 S Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem.

Thanks to Jessica Eppley and Jennifer Powell for sharing more about the Christian College Fair hosted by Calvary Day School, Friday morning on the Morning Show.

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway remain CLOSED at the Clemmonsville Road bridge – for bridge repair through Feb 20

Close to 50% of the US adult population is ‘single’. Lisa Anderson with Focus on the Family shares some timely advice with Verne (WBFJ) on how to make the most of being single on Valentine’s Day and throughout the year! Listen link on our website and on Facebook

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/single-with-lisa-anderson

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

February Deals: What to buy and save (Clark Howard)

TVs: February is right behind Black Friday for TV savings.

End of Season (winter) / Pre-season (spring) items

Space heaters to deck umbrellas

Presidents’ Day (Feb 16)

Think mattresses, bedding and furniture deals

Cruise Deals during “Wave Season”

Great deals on cruises now through March.

9 Things on Deep Discount in FebruaryClark Howardhttps://clark.com › save-money › february-deals