Thursday News February 12, 2026

Seasonal temperatures with sunshine today!

Surry County Schools – 2-hour delay due to ‘black ice’.

Stokes county – Limited bus routes

In person Early Voting has begun (Feb 12) for the March 3rd Primary Election.

*Don’t forget your photo ID.

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Early voting runs through February 28 (Sat). https://www.ncsbe.gov/

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Feb 12…

Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

United Way of Greater High Point = 11am – 3pm

Capella Church of Christ in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Calvary Baptist Church, Peace Haven and Country Club = 2:30pm – 7pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The search continues for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since Feb1.

The Latest: FBI teams found a black glove Wednesday while searching a roadway half from Nancy Guthrie’s home. TMZ said it received a new note in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The note didn’t appear to be from the kidnapper, but rather from someone offering information that could lead to the kidnapper.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/missing/fbi-glove-nancy-guthries-home-search/?

College Hoops: Wake Forest over Georgia Tech on the road (83-67)

Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina)

https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

Winners…

-US speedskater Jordan Stolz winning GOLD (in Olympic-record time) in the 1,000 meters

-Madison Chock (like block) and Evan Bates landing SILVER in Olympic ice dancing. For Chock and Bates, their 15 years together on the ice ended with a true silver lining.

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem = NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway is CLOSED at the Clemmonsville Road bridge – for bridge repair through Feb 20.

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this morning (Feb 12) between 10am – noon at the ‘Center of Hope’ on North Trade Street.

Children’s and Adult sizes will be available…

Location: 1255 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem