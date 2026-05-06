Fostering in Forsyth County

Torrie Smith, Foster Homes Licensing Supervisor in Forsyth County, shares more about becoming a Foster parent.

Listen to our interview…

Locally, there are 200+ children in need, but only 16 foster families.

This means our children are being fostered as far away as 100 miles away.

Learn more about becoming a Foster parent and foster training sessions through Forsyth County DSS.

www.forsyth.cc/hhs/family.aspx

Questions? Call 336-703-2445

Fostering in Forsyth County

Assisting children and young adults (birth to 21 years of age) who are in the legal custody of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. Services are provided to the children, young adults, and their families to bring about the realization of a permanent plan for each child. Permanent plan options include: reuniting children with the parent/caretaker from whom they were removed, custody/guardianship with an approved relative or caretaker, another planned permanent living arrangement (APPLA), and adoption.