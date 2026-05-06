Wednesday Word

Thank you, Lord, for the wonderful 2026 Sharathon! Thank you to each of you that have been impacted by the ministry of WBFJ and have supported and continue to support the ministry with your prayers, finances, and time!!!

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in ministry alongside each of you!! I have had the privilege and opportunity to get to know many of you!!! If I haven’t met you along the way, I hope the Lord works it out to cross our paths this year!!!

I have been a lifelong listener to WBFJ, long before I started working here! I go back to the AM days! When the Lord changed my heart and saved my soul, I immediately remembered that my mama had listened to a Christian station. I found WBFJ-AM; the format had changed since I had last ridden in a car with her, but it was still a Christian station! I was a single adult feasting on Focus on the Family, Adventures in Odyssey, and the great music from the heart. I didn’t realize that the Lord was preparing me for marriage and motherhood through WBFJ’s ministry. I have never in all these years chosen to listen to anything else. The rest is history. I have loved WBFJ since the beginning!!!

I have had the opportunity to hear many of your stories as I asked the question, “How long have you listened to WBFJ? ” The sweet stories that unfold are very familiar to me. “I started listening in the backseat of my mama’s car.” My children, Aaron & Addy, did too! “I started listening as I drove my children to school as we all needed encouragement to and from school and appointments.” Us, too. “I remember singing all the words to all the songs as I sat in the backseat of our car on the way to everywhere.” My children, too. “I loved hearing my children and then teens singing out every word to our favorites. As their mama, I wanted to give them every opportunity to be fed by the right things.” Me, too!!

Mama, I want to thank you!!!!! I want to thank you for leading your children well!!! Thank you for letting us celebrate birthdays and anniversaries and giving us the opportunity to pray with and for you and your family!! I thank you for allowing your WBFJ family to be a part of your lives in so many ways!

I am thankful today for my godly Mama, who left earthly home for heavenly home with Jesus eleven years ago! I am thankful today for you, godly mama!!! Thank you for being a Deuteronomy Mama!!!! These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up. Tie them as symbols on your hands and bind them on your foreheads. Write them on the doorframes of your houses and on your gates. Deut 6:6-9

Thank you for raising your babies in the admonition of the Lord!!!! Thank you for being a beautiful example of a mama who loves and depends on Jesus for your breath and for your children’s breath! You are loved and cherished by the One who created you and called you to be Mama!!!!

From one mama to another, I pray:

For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name. I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.

Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen. Eph 3:14-20

Love & Blessings,

bonnie