Wednesday News May 06, 2026

Much needed rain in the forecast….

Today is national NURSES DAY. It’s also Teacher Appreciation Week.

The 75th annual National Day of Prayer planned for this Thursday (May 7)

This year’s theme prayer focus: “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations” based on 1 Chronicles 16:24

*Local prayer events (most are morning events) at wbfj.fm

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries hosting a ribbon cutting for their new

Re-Entry Center this Thursday morning (May 7) at 11am.

Tours available through 1pm. The Re-Entry Center is located at the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. Check out their website www.fjpm.org for ways to help, volunteer and gather. and pray.

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’

Thanks to Torrie Smith, Foster Homes Licensing Supervisor Forsyth County DSS, sharing more about Fostering in Forsyth.

Locally, there are 200+ children in need, but only 16 foster families.

This means our children are being fostered as far away as 100 miles away.

Learn more about becoming a Foster parent and foster training sessions through Forsyth County DSS. Call 336-703-3706 or click today www.forsyth.cc/hhs/family.aspx

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here.

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at

https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Attracting Hummingbirds 101 (helpful tip)

Never use food coloring to attract Hummingbirds. You don’t need fancy ingredients for hummingbird feed. Plain white sugar and clean water work perfectly.

https://www.wildbirdscoop.com/hummingbird-feeding-mistakes.html?

FREE FOOD for MIKE? Firehouse Subs is offering ONE free sandwich to “every Mike in America” TODAY only (May 6). Again, if you name is Mike or any variation (such as Michael, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele, or Michaela) you can get a free Steak & Cheese Melt with a valid ID. *The promotion pokes fun at their rival, Jersey Mike’s.

*Visit firehousesubs.com for a location near you.

A jump in gas prices (again). National average for regular unleaded $4.48 a gallon

Statewide $4.12…Davidson county $4.03. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Teacher Appreciation Week

It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina (May 3-9, 2026)

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

www.readyforsyth.org https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep

It’s Drinking Water Week (May 3-9) celebrating the tireless efforts of water professionals who keep ‘tap water’ flowing around the clock.

Drinking Water Week is a reminder for everyone that water is our most valuable natural resource. We are all stewards of the environment and are called upon to help protect storm drains, creeks, streams, lakes and rivers from pollution.

Learn more about the safety of local tap water in the latest annual water quality report at cityofws.org/wqr2025.

*Free children’s activity sheets in English and Spanish are available for download at cityofws.org/1261/Youth-Corner.

River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons hosting their

ROCC 5k benefitting Sunnyside Ministry this Saturday morning (May 9).

Sign up today: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K

Registration starts around 6:30am. 5k starting at 8am this Saturday morning. https://www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

Learn more about River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons at www.riveroakschurch.org

Helene recovery continues in Western North Carolina.

Samaritan’s Purse is accepting applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs in Western North Carolina. A year and a half after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, Samaritan’s Purse is still hard at work, helping families with long-term recovery needs. Ways to help or get assistance at www.SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild

Statewide agricultural disaster.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture now labeling 82 out of the state’s 100 counties as natural disaster areas. Farmers in these 82 counties – including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin- now qualify for emergency loans and other types of disaster assistance.

*More information at https://www.farmers.gov/

Sowing Joy

“Psalm 97:11 says joy is sown for the upright in heart.

It’s not delivered in one big package when life finally calms down. That would be lovely. But joy comes more like seeds that are planted. God scatters them into ordinary moments, and He knows we need them most.

“Many moms are living in the tension between hard and beautiful every single day. They’re managing schedules and trying to prevent meltdowns. It’s easy for joy to feel like a luxury,” shares Rachel Wojo, public speaker and podcaster known for her popular blog, rachelwojo.com. Rachel continues…

“It’s taken me years to understand that joy doesn’t always arrive when we go searching for it. But it shows up kind of sideways. Maybe it’s in a child’s ridiculous answer or a quiet moment after the chaos settles. God is still present in the middle of it all.

Joy isn’t the absence of hard. It’s the evidence that God is sowing something good even when the soil looks barren”

https://www.christianity.com/devotionals/your-daily-prayer/a-prayer-to-help-the-moms-in-your-life-find-joy.html?