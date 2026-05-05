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Attracting Hummingbirds 101 (helpful tips)

wbfj-verne
May 5, 2026

Hummingbirds are migrating back into the Piedmont Triad.

Here are some helpful tips…

 

Putting your hummingbird feeder just anywhere won’t work. You need to think about where hummingbirds are most active and possible safety issues.

Feeder placement. Don’t put your feeder too close to a window.  Birds can’t always see windows very well, and territorial birds may attack their own reflection.

Hummingbirds need to hide when predators or too many birds come by.

 

Never use food coloring to attract Hummingbirds

You don’t need fancy ingredients for hummingbird feed. Plain white sugar and clean water work perfectly.

 

4 to 1 = Water to sugar ratio. Use one part sugar to four parts water.

If you just have one feeder that only sees a little activity, refilling it every three to four days is usually enough.

https://www.wildbirdscoop.com/hummingbird-feeding-mistakes.html?

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