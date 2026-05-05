Tuesday News May 05, 2026

Much needed rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Today is Cinco de Mayo

Teacher Appreciation day

…and Hope du Jour 2026

Make plans to eat out for lunch, dinner, dessert, or even a quick snack TODAY.

Participating restaurants in Forsyth County will donate 10% (or more) of their proceeds TODAY to assist neighbors in need through Crisis Control Ministry.

For a list of participating restaurants across Forsyth County, visit www.hopedujour.org

Thanks to David Holcomb with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons, stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show sharing more about this year’s

ROCC 5k benefitting Sunnyside Ministry this Saturday morning (May 9).

Sign up today: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K

Registration starts around 6:30am. 5k starting at 8am this Saturday morning. https://www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

Learn more about River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons at www.riveroakschurch.org

A jump in gas prices (again). National average for regular unleaded $4.48 a gallon

Statewide $4.12…Davidson county $4.03. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Piedmont Triad remains under that outdoor Burn Ban, as drought conditions continue in all 100 counties statewide. www.ncdrought.org/

https://www.facebook.com/NCForestService

Statewide agricultural disaster. The U.S. Department of Agriculture now labeling 82 out of the state’s 100 counties as natural disaster areas. Farmers in these 82 counties – including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin- now qualify for emergency loans and other types of disaster assistance. *More information at https://www.farmers.gov/

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here.

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at

https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Attracting Hummingbirds 101 (helpful tip)

4 to 1 = Water to sugar ratio. Use one-part sugar to four parts water.

If you just have one feeder that only sees a little activity, refilling it every three to four days is usually enough. https://www.wildbirdscoop.com/hummingbird-feeding-mistakes.html?

Helene recovery continues in Western North Carolina.

Samaritan’s Purse is accepting applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs in Western North Carolina. A year and a half after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, Samaritan’s Purse is still hard at work, helping families with long-term recovery needs. Ways to help or get assistance at www.SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries

Ribbon cutting for their Re-Entry Center this Thursday morning (May 7) at 11am

– at the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.

Check out their website www.fjpm.org for ways to help, volunteer and gather. and pray.

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’

It’s Drinking Water Week (May 3-9) celebrating the tireless efforts of water professionals who keep ‘tap water’ flowing around the clock.

Drinking Water Week is a reminder for everyone that water is our most valuable natural resource. We are all stewards of the environment and are called upon to help protect storm drains, creeks, streams, lakes and rivers from pollution. Learn more about the safety of local tap water in the latest annual water quality report at cityofws.org/wqr2025.

*Free children’s activity sheets in English and Spanish are available for download at cityofws.org/1261/Youth-Corner.

Fallen Officer Memorial Service was held this morning at Two Cities Church on North Patterson Ave in downtown Winston-Salem. The service honored law enforcement officers from Forsyth County who passed in the line of duty over the past year.

FYI: On Monday, a bridge on Sandy Ridge Road over I-40 in Colfax was dedicated in memory of Sergeant Dale Nix, a 23-year veteran of the Greensboro Police Department who was killed back in December 2023 while trying to stop a robbery.

https://abc45.com/news/local/gpd-dedicates-new-name-of-colfax-bridge-honoring-fallen-sergeant-philip-dale-nix

Gone too soon.

Investigation continues in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Jayden Livingston and his dog early Saturday morning at a home on New Walkertown Road in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is treating the teen’s death as a homicide.

Livingston was previously a student at Walkertown High School where he played quarterback on the junior varsity football team. Livingston transferred to West Stokes High School in February. https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/

It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina (May 3-9, 2026)

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

www.readyforsyth.org https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep