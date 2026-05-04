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Hurricane Preparedness in North Carolina

wbfj-verne
May 4, 2026

“Hurricane Helene was a stark reminder of how destructive tropical systems can be,
and it should prompt all of us in every corner of the state to make sure we’re prepared,”
-Governor Josh Stein

It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina (May 3 – May 9, 2026)

Leigha Cordell, with the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Emergency Management Team, gives some timely tips on being prepared during severe weather including Hurricanes!

Hurricane Helene (Sept. 26, 2024) reminded us of how unpredictable weather can be even with the best technology.

Learn more about making a plan, building a preparedness kit and ways to get information
Stay informed with NOAA weather. Keep a battery powered radio in your kit tuned to WBFJ.
www.readyforsyth.org

Hurricane Preparedness from the National Weather Service www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, 2026.

 

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show on Monday, May 4, 2026

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