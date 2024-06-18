Special thanks to our guest Tuesday morning, Torrie Smith – Foster Homes Supervisor (Forsyth County) – sharing more about Fostering in Forsyth.

Locally, there are 200+ children in need, but only 16 foster families. This means our children are being fostered as far away as 100 miles away.

Learn more about becoming a Foster parent and foster training sessions through Forsyth County DSS. 336-703-3706 www.forsyth.cc/hhs/family.aspx

Forsyth County DSS ‘Care Services’ assist children and young adults (birth to 21 years of age) who are in the legal custody of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Services are provided to the children, young adults, and their families to bring about the realization of a permanent plan for each child. Permanent plan options include: reuniting children with the parent/caretaker from whom they were removed, custody/guardianship with an approved relative or caretaker, another planned permanent living arrangement (APPLA), and adoption.

Speaking of Fostering…

‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ (a film from Angel studios) out in theaters in July.

*This movie is based on a small community in East Texas that decided to invest in kids in the foster system that no one else would take. Twenty-two families took in 77 children from the foster system. It shows their life of accepting the children into their homes and even moments where it looks like the children might be leaving their home for another foster family.

Fostering is difficult, but what we are here to do as the Department of Social Services is to help you through it.

*Movie Teaser: Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot (2024)https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6881490/