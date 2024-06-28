Friday News for June 28, 2024

Temps go up. Rain changes go up for the weekend.

Today is Food Truck (appreciation) day. Post your FAVORITE food truck on our Facebook page / wbfj.

The last decade has witnessed a significant increase in the number of food trucks.

In 2010, there were approximately 4,000 active food trucks in the US. By 2020, this number had surged to over 35,000.

*Approximately 60% of food trucks become profitable within their first year.

Successful food trucks often see a year-over-year growth of 15%.

*Peak Season for Food Trucks = Summer. With the high demand for outdoor dining, sales can spike by up to 50% compared to other seasons.

https://www.foodparks.io/blog/2024-statistics-of-the-food-truck-industry

Chick-fil-A Peace Haven teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank…

TODAY (FRI) drop off 5 non-perishables food items (per person) at the Chick-fil-A Peace Haven location in Winston-Salem and receive a ‘sandwich card’.

Also, with every kids meal purchased – Chick-fil-A Peace Haven will donate 10% of sales back to Second Harvest Food Bank. *Chick-fil-A Peace Haven location only.

Goal: To help feed over 1,000 children locally!

NOTE: Every $1 dollar raised = provides 6 meals for children

Hot + DRY = Drought conditions in North Carolina! Most of our state is in either “moderate drought” to “abnormally dry” conditions according to the National Weather Service. BTW: The last time the Triad has had ‘measurable rainfall’ was on June 9th.

https://www.drought.gov/current-conditions

High Point University and Wake Forest University School of Medicine have signed a letter of intent that opens the door for the development of a joint dental residency program. HPU welcomes its inaugural class of 60 Doctors of Dental Medicine (DMD) students this fall. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2024/06/developing-a-dental-residency-program

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, June 28

Fulp Moravian Church in Walnut Cove = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NBC will use artificial intelligence (AI) to replicate the voice of renowned sportscaster Al Michaels in a new tool meant to complement its traditional coverage of the Olympic Games this summer. The tool, called “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” uses AI software to create a 10-minute personalized playlist of event highlights from the previous day. The daily recap will be narrated by an AI recreation of Michaels’s voice, which, the company said in its press release, “matches his signature expertise and delivery.”

https://myfox8.com/sports/nbc-will-use-ai-version-of-al-michaelss-voice-for-olympics-coverage/

Davie County: Roundabout construction soon to begin

Hwy 158 at Farmington Road

That intersection will close beginning July 9 for about a month.

*tentative reopening on Friday (Aug 2). Source: Davie County Enterprise-Record

https://www.ourdavie.com/2024/06/27/us-158-to-close-at-farmington-rd-for-roundabout-construction/?

Extreme Heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days.

Stay hydrated. Drinking water is the most important thing you should do during hot weather to avoid dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Remember your outdoor pets. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Additional Summer Safety Tips: https://www.ready.gov/heat

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

The *EWG Healthy Living App compares sunscreen (and much more).

*EWG is Environmental Working Group https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

FACT: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.

Good News: Nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early, according to the American Cancer Society.

NC-DMV: Saturday Summer Walk-in hours continue thru Aug 24 (8am -noon) at select offices across the state, including 3 locations in the Triad…

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Salisbury, US 29 S, 5780 South Main St.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-06-03-ncdmv-driver-license-saturday-service.aspx

Cooling stations across Guilford County for the summer…

Greensboro

Interactive Resource Center (IRC)

Where: 407 East Washington Street

When: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week (On weekdays, IRC is closed in the afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for deep cleaning)

Oak Street Health

Where: 1007 Summit Avenue

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oak Street Health

Where: 3808 West Gate Boulevard

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army of Greensboro

Where: 1001 Freeman Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

High Point

AMI-Alleluia Ministries International/Oakwood CDC

Where: 2018 West Green Drive

When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oak Street Health

Where: 2850 South Main Street

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army of High Point

Where: 301 West Green Drive

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Availability is subject to change. Visit the county’s website to see updated information.

Source: Guilford County Continuum of Care list of cooling stations across Guilford County for the summer.