WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Cooling Stations across Guilford County

Cooling Stations across Guilford County

wbfj-verne
June 27, 2024

A list of cooling stations across Guilford County for the summer.

Cooling stations in Greensboro

Interactive Resource Center (IRC)

Where: 407 East Washington Street

When: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week (On weekdays, IRC is closed in the afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for deep cleaning)

Oak Street Health

Where: 1007 Summit Avenue

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oak Street Health 

Where: 3808 West Gate Boulevard

When: Monday-Friday,  8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army of Greensboro 

Where: 1001 Freeman Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Cooling stations in High Point: 

AMI-Alleluia Ministries International/Oakwood CDC

Where: 2018 West Green Drive

When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oak Street Health 

Where: 2850 South Main Street

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army of High Point 

Where: 301 West Green Drive

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Availability for each center is subject to change. Visit the county’s website to see updated information.

Source: Guilford County Continuum of Care

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 28, 2024

Friday News for June 28, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 28, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 27, 2024

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
June 27, 2024

Thursday News for June 27, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 27, 2024

SUN@5 for June 30, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 26, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.