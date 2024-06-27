A list of cooling stations across Guilford County for the summer.

Cooling stations in Greensboro

Interactive Resource Center (IRC)

Where: 407 East Washington Street

When: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week (On weekdays, IRC is closed in the afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for deep cleaning)

Oak Street Health

Where: 1007 Summit Avenue

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oak Street Health

Where: 3808 West Gate Boulevard

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army of Greensboro

Where: 1001 Freeman Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling stations in High Point:

AMI-Alleluia Ministries International/Oakwood CDC

Where: 2018 West Green Drive

When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oak Street Health

Where: 2850 South Main Street

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army of High Point

Where: 301 West Green Drive

When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Availability for each center is subject to change. Visit the county’s website to see updated information.

Source: Guilford County Continuum of Care