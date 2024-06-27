Cooling Stations across Guilford County
A list of cooling stations across Guilford County for the summer.
Cooling stations in Greensboro
Interactive Resource Center (IRC)
Where: 407 East Washington Street
When: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week (On weekdays, IRC is closed in the afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for deep cleaning)
Oak Street Health
Where: 1007 Summit Avenue
When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oak Street Health
Where: 3808 West Gate Boulevard
When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Salvation Army of Greensboro
Where: 1001 Freeman Mill Road
When: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cooling stations in High Point:
AMI-Alleluia Ministries International/Oakwood CDC
Where: 2018 West Green Drive
When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oak Street Health
Where: 2850 South Main Street
When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Salvation Army of High Point
Where: 301 West Green Drive
When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Availability for each center is subject to change. Visit the county’s website to see updated information.
Source: Guilford County Continuum of Care