Thursday News for June 27, 2024

Praise: It’s raining this morning!!!

Temps go up. Rain changes go up for the Weekend…

“A miracle of God!” Reports of mass baptisms are coming out of Papua New Guinea, where one Christian leader revealed that more than 300,000 people have been baptized this year into the Christian faith.

*Be sure to pray for the thousands of new believers who were baptized and for the many Christian leaders helping disciple people who are leaving behind other religious and faith systems to begin new and vibrant relationships with Christ.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/miracle-god-300000-baptized-papua-new-guinea

In the ‘Great Commission’, Jesus sharing with his disciples…

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you” –Matthew 28:19-20 (NIV)

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Actually, it’s a 2-day event on July 16 and July 17.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the best deals.

Haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial period on Amazon’s Prime page.

https://www.amazon.com/primeday?linkCode=ll2&tag=ne

Election 2024: Biden VS Trump =Presidential debate TONIGHT at 9pm on CNN

*Actually, all major networks will carry the debate LIVE. 131 days till November 5th.

FYI: Tonight’s presidential debate will be the earliest such event in US history.

Televised presidential debates between general election candidates have always started in September or early October (going back to the first televised debate between JFK and Richard Nixon back in 1960). https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/25/politics/how-to-watch-cnn-debate/index.html

*Tonight’s matchup will feature the two oldest nominees in history. Biden at 81. Trump at 78.

www2.cbn.com/news/politics/weeks-trump-biden-debate-showdown-spark-high-stakes-drama-concerns-both-camps

Researchers have developed a new AI-powered blood test that can help predict Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before symptoms appear. “By determining eight proteins in the blood, we could identify potential Parkinson’s patients several years in advance -allowing drug therapies to be given at an earlier stage of the disease”.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative movement disorder

(symptoms can include tremors or speech changes). It is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, affecting some one million Americans. https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/ai-blood-test-could-detect-parkinsons/

RECALLS in the News this week

Nearly 300 canned coffee products manufactured by Snapchill are being recalled according to the FDA due to toxic bacterial contamination. Snapchill Product List (fda.gov) The FDA has issued a nationwide recall hitting over 140 canned coffee brands (msn.com)

*Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 pickup trucks (model year 2014) because of an issue that can cause the transmission to suddenly shift down to first gear. https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/25/business/ford-recalling-550000-trucks/index.html?utm_

*Check your freezer? Multiple brands of ice cream products including Friendly’s and Hershey’s are being recalled over bacterial contamination concerns.

Nearly 70 products are involved. Consumers hotline # 410-363- 7801 and regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com, between 8am and 4pm eastern, Monday to Friday.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/totally-cool-inc-recalls-all-ice-cream-products-because-possible-health-risk?

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem (as of 9am) Northwest Boulevard CLOSED between Reynolda and Hawthorne road. Crews are still working to repair a downed power pole after a crash earlier this morning near Wiley Middle School.

Forsyth County: Traffic shift TODAY (June 27) between 9am and 3pm

I-74 (311) EB between Ridgewood Road and Union Cross Road

Various lanes on I-74 (311) EB will be closed today for the installation of new pavement markings and concrete barriers. EB ramps in that area could be closed for a short time. NC DOT Winston-Salem Northern Beltway Project

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/ncdot-announces-traffic-shift-for-i-74-starting-thursday/83-

Update: The Quarry at Grant Park in Winston-Salem will be CLOSED again today (Thursday) as law enforcement continues their search for Kaedain Allen, the missing 19-year-old last seen May 31.

*If you have information regarding this missing person case call (336) 727-2800

https://www.wxii12.com/article/the-quarry-at-grant-park-closed-wednesday-search-missing-kaedain-allen/61409277

Someone at the U.S. Supreme Court has leaked another major court decision involving abortion. The justices have apparently sided with the Biden administration in its lawsuit against the state of Idaho’s abortion ban.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/politics/supreme-court-leaks-another-major-abortion-ruling?