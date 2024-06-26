SUN@5 for June 30, 2024

Monday (June 24, 2024) was the 2-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court by way of the Dobbs case. A major pro-life ruling that allows each state to regulate their own laws regarding elective abortions.

Dr. Susan Bane, longtime pro-life advocate and practicing OB/GYN for 25 years, will clarify some of the myths surrounding ‘elective abortion’ in North Carolina.

As Americans adjust to a post-Dobbs (Roe v Wade) world where on-demand abortion is no longer mandated at the Federal level, there is still a lot of confusion and sometimes incorrect information about abortion in North Carolina. The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists has created a helpful resource titled Myth vs. Fact: Correcting Misinformation on Maternal Medical Care. https://aaplog.org/myth-vs-fact-correcting-misinformation-on-maternal-medical-care/

*Dr. Susan Bane currently serves as the medical director at Choices Women’s Center in Wilson where she assists patients in a crisis pregnancy situation. Dr Bane was a practicing OB/GYN for 25 years in the Greenville, NC area.

*Source: Interview by Traci DeVette Griggs (Family Policy Matters) and Dr Susan Bane in June of 2023. Family Policy Matters is a weekly broadcast by NC Family Policy Council. https://www.ncfamily.org/an-obgyn-corrects-abortion-myths-re-air/

Extreme Summer Weather: Staying Safe Outdoors. Wilderness medicine expert, Dr Seth Hawkins shares important lifesaving safety tips while enjoying the outdoors this summer with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show).

Dr Hawkins, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, is also medical director for N.C. State Parks.

Topics covered include: Rip Currents as well as Heat exhaustion vs Heat stroke. Use caution (and common sense) while working and playing outside this summer during extreme heat.

Links: https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors

“The Unquenchable Thirst For Freedom” As we approach July 4th and America’s Independence, the world yearns to be ‘free’. But, true freedom is actually found in a relationship with Jesus Christ. ‘A Word With You’ with Ron Hutchcraft (Ron Hutchcraft Ministries) Listen now: https://hutchcraft.com/a-word-with-you/your-most-important-relationship/the-unquenchable-thirst-for-freedom-8932

‘So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed’ John 8:36 NIV

