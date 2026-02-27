Friday News February 27, 2026

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers…High 55. The Weekend: Sunny and warmer 😊

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen will be in the HIGH range over the weekend.

The Piedmont Triad is experiencing an early, high-level surge of tree pollen, with juniper, cedar, and elm being the main culprits…bringing symptoms like sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, and congestion. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, February 27, 2026

Forbush High School in East Bend = 7:30am – 1pm

Forsyth Country Day on Shallowford Rd in Lewisville = 9am – 1:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

In-person Early Voting ends his Saturday afternoon (Feb 28)

Primary Election day is next Tuesday, March 3rd

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

A welcome relief for homebuyers.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now 5.98%, falling under 6% for the first time in three and a half years (since September 2022), according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The 15-year fixed rate is around 5.44%.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/mortgage-rates-under-6-first-time-since-2022/

Smoke alarm recall: LShome 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms sold exclusively on Amazon from Feb. 2024 through Dec. 2025. Model number: XG-7D04-KZ9Z, and the SKU number is CX-50YP-A5VN, which are printed on the bottom side of the product. www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/smoke-alarms-amazon-recalled-fire-hazard/

Winston-Salem Fire Department is hiring.

Apply now through Saturday (Feb. 28). Info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Every alarm is a chance to be someone’s hero.

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/winstonsalemnc/jobs/5211358/firefighter-recruit?

Job well done. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson is retiring today (Feb 27) after leading the department since 2022. A nationwide search is underway for Greensboro’s next police chief. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/02/25/greensboro-police-chief-leaving

READY, SET, PLUNGE! The Triad Chill Polar Plunge happening this Saturday morning (11:45am) at Wet n Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro benefiting the Special Olympics of North Carolina. https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/campaign/2026-triad-chill-polar-plunge/c698213

The McKay’s location in Knoxville is CLOSING in May (May 3) after 40 years of operation. According to the store’s website, the Knoxville store is closing because the property was sold. All other McKay’s locations including Chattanooga, Nashville, Mebane and Winston-Salem will remain open. https://www.mckaybooks.com/knoxville

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Have you noticed, we are paying more for digital subscriptions.

The combined cost of 15 of the most popular digital services — including Netflix, Spotify, and Disney+ — has climbed 19% since 2020. Only two of the 15 services, iCloud+ and Dropbox, have kept prices unchanged since 2020. Source: Deposit Accounts https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/digital-subscriptions-up-since-2020/

Fighting a growing cyber threat against children. The High Point and Greensboro Police Departments have formed the Triad Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, a specialized unit focused on identifying and arresting people who target minors on the internet. www.wxii12.com/article/high-point-greensboro-police-launch-fbi-backed-task-force-to-combat-online-crimes-against-children/70502529

Electrify the Triad launch event set for this Saturday (Feb 28) from 10am – 1pm at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council offices in Kernersville.

Electrify the Triad is a dedicated group of local governments and non-profit organizations is launching a program aimed at helping residents across the Triad make their homes more energy efficient and save money on their utility bills.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_22153882-653a-426a-ba0f-76f7ee274678.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Community Roots Day happening this Saturday (Feb 28) starting at 9 a.m.

This is an annual volunteer tree-planting event with Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-roots-day-tickets-1981047996887?

CIAA Tournament: (WSSU) Lady Rams defeated Bluefield State University 71-49 advancing to the Semifinals in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore (Feb 24 – 28).

Friday’s Tip-off is scheduled for noon inside the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

The women’s CIAA championship game, Saturday at 1pm.https://wssurams.com/news/2026/2/25/womens-basketball-19-lady-rams-advance-to-ciaa-tournament-semifinals-defeating-bluefield-state.aspx

College Hoops (men)

(SAT) Wake Forest hosting Syracuse at the Joel, Tip off at 5:45pm in WS.

Looking ahead: The Deacs travel to Virginia on Tuesday (7pm).

Hiring Event

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold a hiring event Saturday morning from 9am – 1pm in Elkin. Location: Fairfield Inn & Suites on C C Camp Road in Elkin.The event is open to anyone interested in a career in law enforcement.Recruiters will answer questions and accept applications…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_f00603e1-43d6-4290-80fc-7bba4b3ed0d5.html

Looking Ahead

Spring ‘forward’ March 8…

SPRING (March 20)…

Easter Sunday (April 5)