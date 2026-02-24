SUN5: “Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture”

WHAT'S NEW
February 24, 2026

This week on Sunday at 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne…

Do you ever wonder how to follow Jesus in the middle of today’s cultural storm
When our world is so divided, and many are struggling to find hope?
There is good news. This path has been walked before.

 

Verne talks with Kirk Walden about his book, ‘Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture”

 

 

For centuries, the Jewish people walked around the lost land of Samaria—a territory scarred by division, marked by compromise, ravaged by sin, and considered far beyond redemption.
But, Jesus didn’t walk around Samaria. He walked straight through it, boldly living out seven powerful strategies—and reclaiming the heart of a shattered culture.

Saving Samaria is an invitation.
To walk the path Jesus walked. And to believe that even in our most divided places, healing and redemption are closer than we can imagine.

‘Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture’
by Kirk Walden with Jenn Walden
www.savingsamaria.com

Follow Kirk…
kirkwalden.substack.com

 

*As heard on Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (March 01, 2026)

