Thursday News February 26, 2026

Primary Election day is Tuesday, March 3.

Spring ‘forward’ March 8…SPRING (March 20) … Easter Sunday (April 5)

Final week for in-person Early Voting wrapping up this Saturday afternoon (Feb 28)

Primary Election day is next Tuesday, March 3rd

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Community Meeting in Davidson County on the proposed methane gas power plants and the Transco (SSEP) pipeline happening this evening starting at 6:30pm at Midway Church on Old Highway 52 in Midway.

The Workshop of Davidson was recognizing earlier this week with a declaration for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month recently by the Davidson County Commissioners. -Facebook posting

Fighting a growing cyber threat against children. The High Point and Greensboro Police Departments have formed the Triad Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, a specialized unit focused on identifying and arresting people who target minors on the internet. www.wxii12.com/article/high-point-greensboro-police-launch-fbi-backed-task-force-to-combat-online-crimes-against-children/70502529

Police investigation in Greensboro

One man was hospitalized early this morning after an officer-involved shooting in the area of Orchard Street and Randleman Road. Police responded to a disturbance call around 12:40am. https://www.facebook.com/GreensboroPolice/

Report: There has been an increase in fire-related deaths over the past several years, with 27 fire related fatalities already recorded this year.

The five-year analysis from the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal reveals several key ‘fire fatality’ patterns involving:

Older adults (65+) the most at-risk population

High-risk hours being late night and early morning

**The absence of working smoke alarms

Experts reminding all of us to make sure our smoke alarms are working properly. https://www.wxii12.com/article/report-from-the-state-details-shocking-findings-on-deadly-fires-in-2025-2026-trending-upward/70506312

Winston-Salem Fire Department is hiring.

Apply now through Saturday (Feb. 28). Info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Every alarm is a chance to be someone’s hero.

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/winstonsalemnc/jobs/5211358/firefighter-recruit?

College Hoops (men)

Wake Forest losing a close one with Boston College last night.

Winston-Salem State University Lady Rams advancing in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore (Feb 24 – 28). The women’s championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s championship at 4 p.m.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/article_0399d048-409d-49bf-b248-4eadcaeae155.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, February 26, 2026

Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro = 10am – 2:30pm

Catawba College in Salisbury = 10am – 2:30pm

Cedar Ridge Elementary School in Lowgap = 1pm – 5pm

Baptist Home Church in North Wilkesboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NCHE Thrive Homeschool conference coming to Winston-Salem on May 21 – 23.

FINAL DAY for Early Bird registration (Feb 26) for the annual Homeschool conference. Learn more about vendors, book fair and more at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this morning (Feb 26) between 10am – noon at the ‘Center of Hope’ on North Trade Street. Children’s and Adult sizes will be available at 1255 North Trade Street.

Electrify the Triad is a dedicated group of local governments and non-profit organizations is launching a program aimed at helping residents across the Triad make their homes more energy efficient and save money on their utility bills.

Electrify the Triad launch event set for this Saturday (Feb 28) from 10am – 1pm at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council offices in Kernersville.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_22153882-653a-426a-ba0f-76f7ee274678.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Community Roots Day happening this Saturday (Feb 28) starting at 9 a.m.

This is an annual volunteer tree-planting event with Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.

For the first time ever, an EDIBLE FRUIT TREE TRAIL will be planted along Kimberley Park providing a canopy of 70 fruit-bearing trees in this area – creating a living food source that belongs to everyone. kwsb@cityofws.org

Register to volunteer at a link on the News Blog

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-roots-day-tickets-1981047996887?

Report potholes on state-maintained roads, including interstates and highways, directly to NC DOT by calling 1-877-DOT-4YOU or online at https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx

Winston-Salem residents can report potholes and other street issues by calling

311 (CityLink) or by email CityLink@CityOfWS.org