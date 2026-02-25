Wednesday Word

“I’ve got heaven on my mind, I’ve got people waitin’ by

Close my eyes and I can see, Dancin’ on them golden streets

Got me dreamin’ of the day, never leave I’ve got heaven on my mind

I’ve got people waitin’ by, close my eyes and I can see

Got me dreamin’ of the day Never leave, we get to stay

Till I see that welcome sign, I ain’t even gonna lie

I’ve got heaven on my mind.”

Toby Mac

Greetings friend!

It seems like there’s a lot of that going on today doesn’t it? WBFJ Your Family Station currently plays songs like “Homesick for Heaven” (Phil Wickham), “Can We Go Home Now?” (Brandon Heath) and “Made For Heaven” (Cain). In the last few years I’ve heard more Christians pray “Jesus, please come tonight for us” than ever before. And why is that?

One need not look much further than the daily news to get some answers. There is so much “darkness” today in our communities, our country and our world that it’s hard to find any light. I shared on the air recently that for the 2nd year, during the month of February, students at Liberty University have been asked to take a 1 month “Digital Rest”. This 28-day rest includes logging out of all social medias, identifying and deleting every app on your phone that is not essential, turning your phone to grayscale (removing all colors), and refraining from all on-line shopping.

“In the last 2 years, there’s been so much research that demonstrates the real effects of prolonged social media usage on mental health,” said V.P. of Spiritual Development Joshua Rutledge. “The enemy’s number 1 way to speak lies is through the phone. That’s where so many people are spending their time. That’s where their eyes and their minds are. That’s where you’re going to feed lies, anxiety and fear.”

Perhaps this is, in part, the reason why so many of us today are longing for heaven. To borrow an old line from Star Trek; “Scotty, beam us up. There’s no intelligent life down here.” That may be taking it a little too far, but you get my drift. So, what do we do in the meantime before our Savior returns? The “Digital Rest” may be a good starting point. During this season, perhaps we can start by eliminating some of the distractions from our lives that lead us down this path. Focus on the Lord…listen to media that gives us “Jesus focus” rather than “World focus.” Spend more time with Christian brothers and sisters, both inside and outside our churches. And pray these words, taken from our Monday Afternoon Pick-Me-Up:

“O Lord, make this season different than the other ones. Let me find You again.” Amen…

Grace and Peace,

Dennis