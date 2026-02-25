Wednesday News February 25, 2026

Today is QUIET AWARENESS Day

Primary Election day is Tuesday, March 3.

Spring ‘forward’ March 8…

SPRING (March 20)

Easter Sunday (April 5)

Thanks to a steady decrease in respiratory illness cases, ALL area hospitals including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist locations have lifted visitor restrictions. Children 12 and under (if they are well) are able to visit loved ones at area hospitals. Masks are optional and continue to be available for visitors. -Press Release

Note: With recent measles cases in the area, anyone who is showing symptoms or suspects they may have been exposed to the virus should call ahead before visiting any hospitals or clinics to ensure additional patients are not exposed.

Electrify the Triad: A dedicated group of local governments and non-profit organizations is launching a program aimed at helping residents across the Triad make their homes more energy efficient and save money on their utility bills.

Electrify the Triad launch event set for this Saturday (Feb 28) from 10am – 1pm at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council offices in Kernersville.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_22153882-653a-426a-ba0f-76f7ee274678.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

WSTA (city bus service) is hosting a series of public info meeting to discuss proposed bus route changes. In-Person Meetings coming up…

TODAY (Feb 25) from 8am – 5pm. WSTA will have a pop-up table at the

Clark Campbell Transportation Center on W. 5th Street.

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Sprague Street Community Center.

Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hanes Hosiery Community Center.

The public is encouraged to attend one of these meetings to learn more about the proposed changes and provide feedback. https://www.cityofws.org/m/newsflash/home/detail/1913

College Hoops (men)

The Wake Forest / Boston College game TONIGHT (6pm) in Boston. This game was postponed from Tuesday due to that winter storm in the Northeast. https://godeacs.com/news/2026/2/23/mens-basketball-wake-forest-vs-boston-college-rescheduled-for-wednesday-6-pm-tip-on-acc-network

Lady Rams! Winston-Salem State University women’s team will play this afternoon (Feb 25) at 2:30 in a quarterfinal game of the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

CIAA Tournament in Baltimore (Feb 24 – 28).

The women’s championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s championship at 4 p.m.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/article_0399d048-409d-49bf-b248-4eadcaeae155.html

Final week for in-person Early Voting wrapping up this Saturday afternoon (Feb 28)

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Winston-Salem Fire Department is hiring.

Apply now through Saturday (Feb. 28). Info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Every alarm is a chance to be someone’s hero.

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/winstonsalemnc/jobs/5211358/firefighter-recruit?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, Feb 25…

South Davidson High School in Denton = 10am – 2:30pm

Union Grove Amish in Hamptonville = 12 noon – 4pm

Westfield Elementary School in Pilot Mountain = 1pm – 5pm

American Legion Post 342 in Salisbury = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Summerfield Charter Academy = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Airy Middle School = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NCHE Thrive Homeschool conference coming to Winston-Salem on May 21 – 23.

Early Bird registration ends this Thursday (Feb 26) for the annual Homeschool conference. Learn more about vendors, book fair and more at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

At the Box Office: “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” in theaters now…

The sequel “I Can Only Imagine 2” explores life after writing a megahit, asking whether hardship can bear good fruit. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this Thursday morning (Feb 26) between 10am – noon at the ‘Center of Hope’ on North Trade Street. Children’s and Adult sizes will be available at 1255 North Trade Street.

Community Roots Day happening this Saturday (Feb 28) starting at 9 a.m.

This is an annual volunteer tree-planting event with Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.

For the first time ever, an EDIBLE FRUIT TREE TRAIL will be planted along Kimberley Park providing a canopy of 70 fruit-bearing trees in this area – creating a living food source that belongs to everyone. kwsb@cityofws.org

Register to volunteer at a link on the News Blog

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-roots-day-tickets-1981047996887?