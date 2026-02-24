WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home What’s new with Michael Cochran?

What’s new with Michael Cochran?

wbfj-verne
February 24, 2026

What’s new with Michael Cochran?

Well, a lot.

Michael Cochran shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ radio) about his new edition (a new baby) born on the New Year. Michael has a ‘new’ look for the new year (which means using less haircare product). Michael also reflects on Easter (as a Christ follower). His love of Hymns and Reese’s Chocolate Eggs! The band is starting a new tour with new music.

Listen to our conversation with Michael Cochran…

‘Runs in the Blood Tour’ featuring Cochren & Co. with Hope Darst at the historic Carolina Theatre in Greensboro on Wednesday evening (March 11)                                                                       New music, new show, and it’s gonna be wild nights praising Jesus.  https://www.cochrenmusic.com/tourcc

*Michael Cochren is a husband, new dad, worship leader from Indiana and lead singer with the band, Cochren & Co.

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

American Red Cross: Local blood drives (Feb 25 – March 4)

wbfj-verne
February 24, 2026

SUN5: “Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture”

wbfj-verne
February 24, 2026

Tuesday News February 24, 2026

wbfj-verne
February 24, 2026

Monday News February 23, 2026

wbfj-verne
February 23, 2026

FREE Tax Assistance, Preparation in Forsyth County

wbfj-verne
February 22, 2026

Primary Election: Early Voting runs thru Feb 28

wbfj-verne
February 22, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.