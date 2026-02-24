What’s new with Michael Cochran?

Well, a lot.

Michael Cochran shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ radio) about his new edition (a new baby) born on the New Year. Michael has a ‘new’ look for the new year (which means using less haircare product). Michael also reflects on Easter (as a Christ follower). His love of Hymns and Reese’s Chocolate Eggs! The band is starting a new tour with new music.

Listen to our conversation with Michael Cochran…

‘Runs in the Blood Tour’ featuring Cochren & Co. with Hope Darst at the historic Carolina Theatre in Greensboro on Wednesday evening (March 11) New music, new show, and it’s gonna be wild nights praising Jesus. https://www.cochrenmusic.com/tourcc

*Michael Cochren is a husband, new dad, worship leader from Indiana and lead singer with the band, Cochren & Co.