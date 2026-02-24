Tuesday News February 24, 2026

Today is Tortilla Chip day and Trading Card day

Spring ‘forward’ March 8…SPRING (March 20) … Easter Sunday (April 5)

Update: ALL Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist locations are lifting visitor restrictions beginning Wednesday morning at 7am.

Thanks to a steady decrease in respiratory illness cases.

Also, children 12 and under will again be able to visit loved ones at area hospitals.

Masks are optional and continue to be available for visitors. -Press Release

Note: With recent measles cases in the area, anyone who is showing symptoms or suspects they may have been exposed to the virus should call ahead before visiting any hospitals or clinics to ensure additional patients are not exposed.

New this morning: $1 million dollars: A reward for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie has increased to $1 million dollars, according to a social media post from Savannah Guthrie (Today show). The emotional video was posted early this morning on Savannah’s Instagram account. Today (Feb 24) marks the 24th day of the search for Nancy Guthrie, who authorities say was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home on January 31 or Feb 1.

https://www.azfamily.com/2026/02/24/family-increases-reward-1m-safe-return-nancy-guthrie/

The Wilkes County Board of Education has appointed Dr. Westley Wood as interim superintendent following the unexpected death of Mark Byrd.

We continue to pray for family and friends during this difficult time.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wilkes-county-interim-superintendent-reflects-on-mark-byrd/70471215

After months of packed meetings, the Surry County Board of Commissioners voted to renew contracts for all 17 volunteer fire departments – including Bannertown and Franklin – reversing an earlier plan that would have led to the closure of Bannertown and Franklin. https://abc45.com/newsletter-daily/surry-county-commissioners-renew-contracts-for-all-17-volunteer-fire-departments-after-c

WSTA (city bus service) is hosting a series of public info meeting to discuss proposed bus route changes. In-Person Meetings coming up…

TODAY (Feb 24) from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Forsyth County Central Library.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 8am – 5pm. WSTA will have a pop-up table at the

Clark Campbell Transportation Center on W. 5th Street.

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Sprague Street Community Center.

Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hanes Hosiery Community Center.

The public is encouraged to attend one of these meetings to learn more about the proposed changes and provide feedback. https://www.cityofws.org/m/newsflash/home/detail/1913

Final week for in-person Early Voting wrapping up this Saturday afternoon (Feb 28)

Primary Election day is next Tuesday, March 3rd

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Greensboro Grasshoppers Seasonal Employment Fair happening this afternoon from 4pm – 6pm at First National Bank Field on Bellemeade Street, Greensboro.

Application info: https://www.milb.com/greensboro/ballpark/seasonal-employment

New England: Recovering from the Nor’Easter

The Northeast is reeling from historic snowfall that swept the region late Sunday into Monday, dumping more than two feet of snow across several states. Yikes!!!

College Hoops (men)

Update: The Wake Forest / Boston College game has been moved to Wednesday night (6pm) due to that winter storm in the Northeast. https://godeacs.com/news/2026/2/23/mens-basketball-wake-forest-vs-boston-college-rescheduled-for-wednesday-6-pm-tip-on-acc-network

College Hoops

Winston-Salem State University women’s team has secured the #1 seed for the upcoming CIAA Tournament which begins TODAY (Feb 24) in Baltimore (Feb 24 – 28).

The women’s championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s championship at 4 p.m.

Picked to finish seventh in the preseason, the Lady Rams – and first season head coach, Tierra Terry – delivered a historic 23–2 regular season that included a program-record win total, a seven-game winning streak late in the year and an undefeated home record.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/winston-salem-state-university-womens-basketball-team-surge-to-no-1-ciaa-seed-in-historic-season/83-ef1aa52c-2031-4f61-bd5a-5cbe8b52e9a3

Four long years! Today marks four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a somber milestone in a war with no clear end in sight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored his country’s resilience in a video, saying: “Our people (do) not raise a white flag — they defend the blue and yellow one.”

State of the Union? President Trump is gearing up to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term to members of Congress –and the American people- TONIGHT at 9pm. https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5748641-trump-state-of-the-union-dhs-fine-censure/

Brunswick County (NC) named most desirable place to move in the US, according to US News and World Report. Think…Oak Island, Southport, Holden beach, Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle. Some of the main reasons: Mild weather, cost of living and natural beauty.

https://www.starnewsonline.com/story/news/local/2026/02/23/brunswick-county-nc-ranked-as-most-desirable-place-to-move-to-in-the-us/88627269007/

NCHE Thrive Homeschool conference coming to Winston-Salem on May 21 – 23.

Early Bird registration ends this Thursday (Feb 26) for the annual Homeschool conference. Learn more about vendors, book fair and more at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville = 9am – 1pm

Atrium Health / Lexington Medical Center = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Gospel Light Christian School, Walkertown-Guthrie Road in WS= 2pm – 6:30pm

Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise, Norwalk Street in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS