Monday News February 23, 2026

Below normal temperatures to start your work week.

Primary Election day is Tuesday, March 3.

Spring ‘forward’ March 8…SPRING (March 20)…Easter Sunday (April 5)

Winter Storm Warning through midnight for our Northern Mountains

Heavy snow mainly for elevations above 3500 feet especially in places like Beech Mountain, Mount Rogers and Flattop Mountain. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

App State snow plan. All Boone campus classes before noon are canceled.

Beginning at noon, all Boone campus class instruction will take place online.

Nor’Easter in New England. A major winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions, heavy snow and gusty winds to the Northeast.

Flight cancellations / delays in the U.S. on Monday (Feb 23) as of 9am.

Total Cancellations: 5,489…/ Total Delays: 1,045

**Jim Cantore sighting in Plymouth, Massachusetts this morning!!!!

At the Box Office: “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” reaches #3 in it’s opening weekend.

Final week for in-person Early Voting wrapping up this Saturday afternoon (Feb 28)

Primary Election day is next Tuesday, March 3rd

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

Counseling services are available for students and staff today following the sudden death of Wilkes County Schools Superintendent Mark Byrd last Friday. Prayers for the family…

Greensboro Grasshoppers Seasonal Employment Fair happening Tuesday, Feb 24 from 4pm – 6pm at First National Bank Field on Bellemeade Street, Greensboro.

NCHE Thrive Homeschool conference coming to Winston-Salem on May 21 – 23.

Traffic UPDATE in Winston-Salem: NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway are back OPEN at the Clemmonsville Road bridge after being closed for 2 weeks. NC-DOT

“Grace means we can put the chalk away and stop keeping score” -Bob Goff

Goff explained that “putting the chalk down” does not mean lowering standards of behavior, but rather, it means stopping the “tally-keeping” in relationships, allowing room for healing and growth.

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast” Ephesians 2:8-9 NIV

Update this morning: The boil water advisory has been lifted in Yanceyville but citizens there are advised to continue to use conservation efforts until the tank recovers, according to the mayor (Mayor Alvin Foster).

WSTA (city bus service) is hosting a series of public info meeting to discuss proposed bus route changes, including new routes, modified routes, and increased usage of micro-transit.

Today (Feb 23) Virtual Meeting via Zoom and the City of Winston-Salem’s Youtube Channel from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

In-Person Meetings:

Tuesday, February 24 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Forsyth County Central Library.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 8am – 5pm. WSTA will have a pop-up table at the

Clark Campbell Transportation Center on W. 5th Street.

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Sprague Street Community Center.

Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hanes Hosiery Community Center.

Winston-Salem residents can report potholes and other street issues by calling

311 (CityLink) or by email CityLink@CityOfWS.org

Thriller: The US men’s hockey team winning Gold on Sunday by beating Canada 2‑1 in overtime. Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams earning Gold in Milan, both with 2-1 overtime victories against Canada.

*The Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6 to 15, 2026 in Milano (Italy).

“Shelter in Place” The US State Department is urging American nationals in parts of Mexico to stay indoors until further notice following the killing of the country’s most-wanted drug cartel boss in a military operation in Mexico, sparking widespread unrest.NOTE: The US has ordered nonessential diplomats and their family members to leave Lebanon, as tensions over Iran rise with the threat of a potentially imminent military strike https://www.wxii12.com/article/iran-state-department-diplomats-leave-lebanon/70462802

Intruder at Mar-a-Lago with North Carolina ties?

Secret Service agents fatally shot 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of Moore County, NC at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida early Sunday morning.

Neither the President nor the first lady was present at the time of the incident

Who is Austin Tucker Martin? Martin’s cousin, Braeden Fields, described Martin as a quiet kid who came from a family of avid Trump supporters. “He’s a good kid,” Fields stated. “I wouldn’t believe he would do something like this. It’s mind-blowing.” Fields added Martin was afraid of guns and didn’t discuss politics. “He wouldn’t even hurt an ant. He doesn’t even know how to use a gun,” said Fields. The suspect was reported missing a few days ago by his family.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, February 23, 2026

Advance Methodist Church, Hwy 801 in Advance = 1pm – 5:30pm

Trinity United Methodist Church, West Dalton Street in King = 2pm – 7pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS