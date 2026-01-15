FREE Tax Assistance, Preparation in Forsyth County

Get FREE tax assistance and tax preparation in Forsyth County.

Beginning Monday, January 19, 2026, AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide will be accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance at four Forsyth County Public Library branches (Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch) from Monday, Feb. 2 through Friday, April 10. Hours and days of operation vary by location. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

AARP WS Tax-Aide appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Locations for the AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide include…

Clemmons Branch Library – Mondays through April 14

Reynolda Manor branch Library – Tuesdays and Wednesday thru April 15

Central Library (downtown WS) – Thursdays thru April 10

Southside Branch Library – Fridays through April 11

Gary Hellmann

Volunteer Tax Counselor with AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide

Be prepared with paperwork

Federal 1040 forms and instructions are available to pick up at Forsyth County Central Library. Call your local Library branch to see which forms are available to pick up. All federal and state tax forms and instructions are linked from the 2026 Free Tax Assistance Flyer .

AARP WS Tax-Aide appointments require completed tax packets, which are available for pick up at Central, Clemmons, Reynolda, and Southside branches. Packets can also be downloaded and printed from the AARP WS Tax-Aid website.

You will need to bring the following documents to your appointment:

Photo ID for taxpayer (and spouse if filing jointly)

Last year’s tax return

All documents reflecting earnings

W-2s, 1099s, Social Security statements (SSA-1099)

Social Security ID or ITIN ID of each person on the tax return

All childcare provider names, addresses and employer ID numbers (EIN) or SS numbers

Evidence of deductible expenses

Income and expenses for sole proprietorship (Schedule C)

1095-A form if health care coverage is through Marketplace (ACA) insurance

Checking or savings account number for direct deposit of a refund

VITA Forsyth Free Tax Program will also be accepting walk-ins and appointments at Experiment in Self Reliance (ESR) at 3480 Dominion St. from Monday, Jan. 26 until Wednesday, April 15. Walk-ins only: Mondays-Thursdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. By appointment only: Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Book ahead. VITA appointments can be scheduled by calling 336-714-9206 beginning the week of Jan. 26.