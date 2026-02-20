Friday News February 20, 2026

Tree pollen is expected to remain High through Saturday. Central North Carolina including the Piedmont Triad is experiencing an early, high-level surge of tree pollen, with juniper, cedar, and elm being the main culprits. The pollen season has started early due to warmer temperatures, bringing symptoms like sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, and congestion. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Drought conditions continue across the Carolinas, despite rain earlier in the week, according to this week’s US Drought Monitor update. Most of North Carolina including the Triad currently in a Severe Drought. https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NC

Winston-Salem Dash Job Fair this Saturday morning (Feb 21) from 9am-1pm inside the Flow Club at Truist Stadium. Wanted: Energetic game day staff for the 2026 Season! Positions are available in multiple departments. Apply online for gameday positions https://bit.ly/ws-employment

In person Early Voting continues for the March 3rd Primary Election thru next Saturday (Feb 28) https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Poll workers still needed in Forsyth County.

All registered voters in Forsyth County are eligible with a few exceptions…

those who hold elected office, current candidates, nominees or close relatives of candidates or nominees. Anyone interested can call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at (336) 703-2809 or online at www.fcvotes.com.

Where is he now? You may remember Bebo Norman’s music as heard on WBFJ back in the early 2000’s. Bebo Norman is now a Physician Assistant in ENT and Sleep Medicine practice near Nashville…helping people breathe easier in a whole new way. From stage lights to surgical lights! Check out the article on the News Blog!

Today is Caregivers awareness day

“You don’t have to go through your (caregiving) journey alone”

Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE local support group caring for a loved one with any of the dementias, including Alzheimer’s. (336) 480-6693 www.caregiverswellbeing.org/

Report potholes on state-maintained roads, including interstates and highways, directly to NC DOT through their online form https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx

or by calling 1-877-DOT-4YOU. NCDOT aims to repair reported potholes within two business days.

Winston-Salem residents can report potholes and other street issues by calling 311 (CityLink) or by email CityLink@CityOfWS.org

58 years ago this week (Feb 19. 1968)

The first national episode of MISTEROGERS’ NEIGHBORHOOD premiered on National Educational Television. misterrogers.org/episodes/the-first-program

Team USA at the Winter Olympics

What about Team USA’s Alysa Liu skating to GOLD on Thursday!

Team USA Women’s Hockey winning GOLD in OT against Canada (2-1) on Thursday.

*At the pro level, a puck typically travels between 90 and 100 mph during a slap shot.

The Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina) conclude on Sunday!

The Town of Yanceyville is still dealing with a Water Supply shortage (emergency).

Residents and businesses are being asked to follow strict water conservation measures.

Water bottles will be distributed again today by the Town of Yanceyville. www.wxii12.com/article/water-supply-emergency-in-yanceyville/70407903

Governor Stein has ordered flags to half-staff through next Saturday (Feb 28) sunset in honor of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who passed away Tuesday. https://wataugaonline.com/

The Lee and Wrangler warehouse sale continues thru Sunday (Feb 22) at the Kontoor Brands’ downtown Greensboro campus. 10 – 6pm each day.

Most items priced $20 or less. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. No checks.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 in theaters (opening weekend)

After the breakout success of the song “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe’s Bart Millard is living the dream with sold-out arenas, a devoted fan base, and a thriving career. However, Millard’s past soon threatens the family he’s built, especially the fragile bond with his son, Sam – inspiring MercyMe’s hit single “Even If.” https://icanonlyimagine.com/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway “should be back open” by 5pm this afternoon following bridge repair (of the Clemmonsville Road bridge).

Garden Planning Session this afternoon (Feb 20) from 1:30pm – 2:30pm

…at the Forsyth County Central Library, downtown Winston-Salem.

Presented by the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.

FREE event. RSVP if possible. www.eventbrite.com/e/evening-garde…s-1980485765237

Learn how to navigate planting calendars and seed packets, estimate harvest dates while making the most of your garden space – big or small.