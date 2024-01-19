Friday News for January 19, 2024

Falling temps this afternoon? Arctic ‘blast’ of extremely cold air for the Triad this weekend. Windchill will be a factor. Early morning LOWS in the teens (it will feel like single digits with the wind chill)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Northern Mountains. Boone / Blowing Rock: 2 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast with gusty winds.

Frigid temps drain batteries, strand drivers? For nearly a week, frigid temperatures causing headaches for electric-vehicle owners from Chicago to northern Texas, with reduced driving range and hours of waiting at charging stations. EVs lose some of their travel range in the cold, especially in subzero temperatures. They also don’t charge as quickly.

*Do you own an EV? Have you experienced any problem with your EV this week?

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/electric-vehicles-tesla-frigid-temperatures-charging-issues/

Election 2024: Eligible (registered) voters in North Carolina may request an absentee ballot for the 2024 primary election online starting TODAY (Jan 19).

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

TODAY Friday (JAN 19)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Eastchester Dr, High Point) = 10am – 2pm

Yadkinville UMC (West Main Street, Yadkinville) = noon till 5pm

Link Apartments Innovation Quarter (N Patterson Ave, WS) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Sunday (JAN 21)

Christ UMC (Holden Road, Greensboro) = 8am – 1pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Women’s Self Defense Class – hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, January 20 at 7am

Location: Fuel Fitness (2825 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem)

*Join trained instructors for a FREE self-defense seminar.

Sign up on the News Blog: https://bit.ly/48JEoP9

“With every woman, for every child”

The theme of this year’s National March for Life 2024 LIVE from Washington, DC. Thousands braving the cold (and snow) to gather for ‘LIFE’ today.

*Did you catch Danny Gokey on stage this morning with the snow coming down?!

Info and a replay of the March for Life on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

*Pregnancy Care Centers supporting life in our community.

Check out a list of centers – items they need and how you can volunteer –

on our website, wbfj.fm. January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month

NC DOT: Traffic Alerts (Friday)

Clemmons: One eastbound and one westbound lane of I-40 will be CLOSED (till 4pm) between the Bermuda Run exit and the Harper Road exit

Southeastern Forsyth County: One lane of Hwy 311 will be closed (till 3pm) from Ridgewood Road exit to the Union Cross Road exit.

*The sections of I-40 are being temporarily closed so that a contractor can replace defective light bulbs in the twin arm lights on the median barrier wall.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/lane-closures-on-i-40-i-74-planned-this-week/

Reminder: Have your car battery checked at an Auto Parts place usually for free (especially if its 3 years old or older). Check those wiper blades.

Also, check your tires (for proper inflation). Tires lose air in cold temperatures.

https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

College Hoops

(SAT) Wake Forest hosting Louisville at the Joel (noon)

(MON) The Deacs at UNC in Chapel Hill (7pm)

*Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl (February 11).

Prayer: Over a hundred workers are losing their jobs with WestRock (a packaging company) in Lexington. The company stating that “The entire facility will eventually close” making the layoffs permanent. Fox 8 reporting that Layoffs will begin in March.

https://myfox8.com/news/business/153-employees-to-be-laid-off-as-westrock-closes-lexington-facility/

The Thomasville Public Library will provide a dedicated space for veterans to enjoy coffee and light refreshments on the fourth Wednesday of each month, starting January 25. The Heroes Center, a High Point-based nonprofit, will host the events while providing ‘local resources, information and assistance’ to area veterans.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/thomasville-library-will-host-monthly-coffee-with-veterans-session/article

Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a food drive through January 31.

Request items include: Pop-top canned goods, individual servings of fruit and vegetables, boxed cereal, saltine crackers and pop-top canned pasta.

Specific drop off locations in Lexington, Thomasville, Denton and Southmont.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-hair-salon-opens-new-coffee-shop-in-same-building-nears-completion/article