Thursday News for January 18, 2024

Below normal temperatures: Frigid cold temperatures into the Weekend. Windchill will be a factor early Saturday and Sunday mornings!

How long should we let a vehicle ‘warm up’ on a cold winter morning?

Not long, according to AAA. “Start the engine, allow it to idle only for the time it takes you to fasten your seat belt.” The oil cycles through the engine that quick.

AAA: Never use HOT water on a frosty, cold windshield.

Although it’s more time-consuming, the safest option to clear a windshield is to use that trusty ice scraper. Hot water can shatter a cold windshield!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

TODAY (JAN 18)

Guilford College UMC (Fleming Rd, Greensboro) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial UMC (Randolph Street, Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Friday (JAN 19)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Eastchester Dr, High Point) = 10am – 2pm

Yadkinville UMC (West Main Street, Yadkinville) = noon till 5pm

Link Apartments Innovation Quarter (N Patterson Ave, WS) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Sunday (JAN 21)

Christ UMC (Holden Road, Greensboro) = 8am – 1pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

“No heat” Classes cancelled at NC A&T in Greensboro after more than 30 buildings and 8 resident halls have NO heat! Extremely cold temperatures this week causing pipes to burst and other equipment associated with their steam heating system to malfunction. *No classes today. Remote learning for Friday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/heat-issues-ncat-classes-canceled/

“I’m just here for the samples”? Costco is testing out a system that requires members to scan their membership cards at the store entrance — instead of just flashing their membership card to employees. Reason? The retail giant aims to decrease the number of non-members who are sharing membership cards – that don’t belong to them. https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/16/business/costco-membership-card-sharing/index.html

Kraft introducing three new flavors of its Kraft Singles?

Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion…available later in January.

*These are the ‘first new Kraft Singles flavors’ from the company in nearly a decade. https://www.tastingtable.com/1495276/kraft-singles-three-new-cheese-flavors/

“Violation of Public Trust” Four individuals have been charged in connection with a fraud scheme inside the Forsyth County Jail. A four-month-long investigation revealing that at least 18 inmates had their identities compromised by at least two detention officers, a contract employee and an inmate INSIDE the Forsyth County Jail.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough expects more arrests as the investigation continues – with the SBI assisting.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/forsyth-county-sheriff-says-they-owe-an-apology-to-inmates-after-uncovering-identity-theft-scheme-involving-detention-officers/

Number(s) of the Day

Every 24 hours, 27,000 trees are cut down…in order to make toilet paper.

Frigid temps drain batteries, strand drivers….

For nearly a week, frigid temperatures from Chicago to northern Texas have made life painful for electric-vehicle owners, with reduced driving range and hours of waiting at charging stations. EVs lose some of their travel range in the cold, especially in subzero temperatures. They also don’t charge as quickly.

*Do you own an EV? Have you experienced any problem with your EV this week?

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/electric-vehicles-tesla-frigid-temperatures-charging-issues/

College Hoops

(SAT) Wake Forest hosting Louisville at the Joel (noon)

(MON) The Deacs at UNC in Chapel Hill (7pm)

National March for Life 2024 happening this Friday (Jan 19) in Washington, DC

This year’s theme, “With every woman, for every child.”

Changing hearts and minds for Life. The goal of the national March for Life is to not only change laws at the state and federal level, but to change the culture to ultimately make abortion unthinkable. The March for Life has been held once a year since 1974.

This is the 2nd gathering to be held since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (by way of the Dobbs case) on June 2022. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Friday’s Timeline…

Pre-Rally worship with Danny Gokey: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Speakers: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jim Daly (Focus on the Family)

Pastor Greg Laurie and his wife Cathe

March for Life: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*You can watch via live-stream on the March for Life website, Facebook, and YouTube channel. https://marchforlife.org/

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month

*Shout out to our local Pregnancy Care Centers supporting life in our community.

Check out a list of centers – items they need and how you can volunteer – on our website, wbfj.fm.

‘Miracle baby’ The mom and dad of a California baby girl – born weighing only 12 oz – is thriving just seven months after her birth. Ellyannah Lopez came into the world after just 26 weeks in the womb, the smallest baby to ever be born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Her condition was so fragile that her parents could not hold her for the first 54 days of life. Now little Ellyannah has grown to 12 pounds and continues to exceed the doctor’s expectations. ‘She is a fighter,’ her parents proclaim. “We’re grateful to God for giving us this precious miracle baby.”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/health/miracle-preemie-born-26-weeks-size-soda-can-now-thriving-were-grateful-god?

Women’s Self Defense Class – hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, January 20 at 7am

Location: Fuel Fitness (2825 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem)

*Join trained instructors for a FREE self-defense seminar.

Sign up on the News Blog: https://bit.ly/48JEoP9

“We live by faith, not by sight”

…the apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 5:7 (NIV)