‘Miracle baby’ thrives

The mom and dad of a California baby girl – born weighing only 12 oz – is thriving just seven months after her birth.

Ellyannah Lopez came into the world after just 26 weeks in the womb, the smallest baby to ever be born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Her condition was so fragile that her parents could not hold her for the first 54 days of life. Now little Ellyannah has grown to 12 pounds and continues to exceed the doctor’s expectations. ‘She is a fighter,’ her parents proclaim. “We’re grateful to God for giving us this precious miracle baby.”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/health/miracle-preemie-born-26-weeks-size-soda-can-now-thriving-were-grateful-god?