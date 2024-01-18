WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home ‘Miracle baby’ thrives

‘Miracle baby’ thrives

wbfj-verne
January 18, 2024

The mom and dad of a California baby girl – born weighing only 12 oz – is thriving just seven months after her birth.

Ellyannah Lopez came into the world after just 26 weeks in the womb, the smallest baby to ever be born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Her condition was so fragile that her parents could not hold her for the first 54 days of life. Now little Ellyannah has grown to 12 pounds and continues to exceed the doctor’s expectations. ‘She is a fighter,’ her parents proclaim. “We’re grateful to God for giving us this precious miracle baby.”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/health/miracle-preemie-born-26-weeks-size-soda-can-now-thriving-were-grateful-god?

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Women’s Self Defense Class (January 20)

wbfj-verne
January 18, 2024

Thursday News for January 18, 2024

wbfj-verne
January 18, 2024

Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting life in our Communities 

wbfj-verne
January 18, 2024

S@5: Life Support in 2024 with Kirk Walden

wbfj-verne
January 17, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 17, 2024

Wednesday News for January 17, 2024

wbfj-verne
January 17, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.