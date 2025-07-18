Friday News for July 18, 2025

Flood Watch for our northern mountains and foothill communities (Friday)

*In our listening area: Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is very possible. www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes. www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot

FEMA assistance? Governor Stein issuing a state of emergency for 13 counties, including Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph, to help with long-term recovery efforts from flooding caused by Tropical Storm Chantal.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/stein-declares-emergency-to-open-door-to-aid/article

DOGE deep cuts: House Republicans overnight approved $9 billion dollars in spending cuts (mainly to foreign aid and public broadcasting), handing a win to the President. https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/18/politics/house-trump-doge-cuts-bill

The White House revealing that President Trump is being tested for ‘mild swelling” in his legs, a vein condition that is common in those 70 and older. *Trump at age 79 is the second oldest president in U.S. history, with former President Biden being the oldest.

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/5407318-trump-chronic-venous-insufficiency-diagnosis/?utm

How much is that plane ticket? Delta airlines is embracing AI and something called ‘dynamic pricing’ – where companies adjust prices in real time based on factors like supply, demand and even individual consumer behavior.

https://myfox8.com/news/national/airfare-by-algorithm-delta-leans-into-ai-pricing-but-is-it-a-good-thing/

Cancelled: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will end next May (2026) citing financial pressures. “The Late Show” franchise has been a cornerstone of the CBS lineup for more than 30 years. www.cnn.com/2025/07/17/media/cbs-cancels-stephen-colbert?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, July 18, 2025

Novant Health / Kernersville Medical Center = 8am – 1:30pm

Yadkinville UMC on W Main Street = 1:30pm – 6pm

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Hillsdale Animal Hospital in Advance = 10am – 2pm

Walnut Cove Fire and Rescue = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NC-DMV: ‘Saturday Summer hours’ through August 23

Walk-in services (8am – noon on Saturday mornings) at specific DMV locations.

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

National ice cream day is this Sunday.

Sweet deals at Wendy’s, Baskin-Robbins, DQ and Friendlys…

https://www.yahoo.com/shopping/style/clothing/article/keep-your-cool-this-summer-in-9-airy-dresses-that-wont-cling–all-under-50-201536291.html

DQ is celebrating National Ice Cream now through Sunday, July 20.

DQ Rewards members can get a FREE Dilly Bar (vanilla soft serve dipped in a crunchy coating of chocolate, cherry or butterscotch) with any order of $1 or more placed through the DQ App or website.

Friendly’s: Those who join the Friendly’s Fan Club Rewards program can receive a free cone or dish of ice cream on July 20. Non-members can get 90-cent single scoop ice cream cones or dishes either in-store or to-go.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering its Rewards members =$3 medium Refreshers.

Petco????: The pet store chain is offering pets free pup cups this Sunday.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/fn-dish/news/national-ice-cream-day-deals-2025

Some like it simple!

Vanilla is America’s flavor of choice when it comes to ice cream, followed by Chocolate and Strawberry. https://www.idfa.org/whats-hot-in-ice-cream