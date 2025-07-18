WHAT'S NEW
S@5: Calling 911. Summer Safety. High tech Bible translation

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill on WBFJ…

Behind the scenes of that 911 call.
Summer Safety.
High tech and Bible translation

Who are you gonna call??? Simple, 911…
Mr Jamie Fore, Deputy Director of Forsyth County 911 shares more about the importance of Public Safety Telecommunicators with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show).  911 dispatchers are the first point of contact for the public in emergencies. They receive calls, gather information, and coordinate responses to law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services.  Mr Fore will share some helpful tips when calling 911.
www.co.forsyth.nc.us/article.aspx?NewsID=28667

Plus…

Technology is accelerating Bible Translation around the world.
Mark Stedman with Wycliffe Associates
Only about 600 languages have a complete Old and New Testament. +5,000 languages do NOT.
Why satellite technology? www.wycliffeassociates.org

Wycliffe Associates Will Use Starlink to Give Isolated National Bible Translators Faster, More Consistent Internet Connectivity

Plus…

Staying safe this Summer while enjoying the outdoors
Dr Seth Hawkins
Wilderness medicine expert, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Dr Hawkins share more about…
Heat exhaustion vs Heat stroke
And the danger of Rip Currents
https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 20, 2025)

Listen to this weeks program now…

 

 

