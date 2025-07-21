Monday News for July 21, 2025

Today is Hug your Kids’ day. Also, Junk Food Day and Get out of the Doghouse day

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes. www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot

14 counties, including Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin, have launched on eCourts, the state’s online court database starting today. The benefits: Access to personal information that you would have had to physically come to the courthouse to acquire, now online.

*Davidson and Davie Counties will make the full transition on Oct. 13.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/forsyth-county-among-14-counties-094505294.html

Update: Authorities in central Texas have now accounted for all but three of those missing in the tragic Fourth of July weekend flooding. CNN

Energy saving tips (Duke Energy)

Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on- make sure your lights are ON.

It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Look up, shooting stars! The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

Less clouds starting mid-week. Peak = August 12-13. Viewing tips on the News Blog

At the Box Office

“Superman” (2025) fighting off the competition after a second weekend at #1.

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

https://www.wxii12.com/article/superman-second-weekend-with-573-million/65457302

Beat the Heat = Go see a movie…

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem (First run films).

INFO MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express

Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

It’s Christmas in July.

Helping older adults in our community through Senior Services of Winston-Salem / Forsyth County. Now through July 31, purchase items on their ‘wish list’ and drop them off at any Forsyth County branch of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank. Or at the Senior Services Headquarters on Shorefair Drive. www.seniorservicesinc.org

Learn more about the invasive “Spotted Lanternfly” on the News Blog at wbfj.fm