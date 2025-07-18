WHAT'S NEW
What to do with the Spotted Lanternfly?

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2025

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive pest that poses significant threats to regional fruit production and grapevines.

 

Rebecca Craps, Forsyth County Extension Agent, shares some timely information with Verne (WBFJ) about the Spotted Lanternfly

Rebecca will explain the origins, the migration and the destructive aspects of this cute but pesky critter.

*Check out pics of ‘Hemmy’, a real live Spotted Lanternfly on our website, wbfj.fm

The local Extension office is being flooded with calls and emails about the Spotted Lanternfly.

The insect has already been spotted in the Kernersville area.

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/06/spotted-lanternfly-what-homeowners-can-do-right-now/

 Check out our interview with Rebecca and Hemmy…

 

If you spot a Spotted Lanternfly in your area report it to your local Extension office or the NC Department of Agriculture.

A photo is required for reporting. If you are unable to get a photo of the insect, please submit a photo of the area where the insect was seen.

Click Here to Report Suspected Spotted Lanternfly

 

 

 

Rebecca Craps

Environmental and Natural Resources Specialist

NC Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County

Office: 336-703-2858

*Check out resources at https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

 

 

