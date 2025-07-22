Explore the “The Hospitality of Need” a book by Kevan Chandler and Tommy Shelton

Kevan and Tommy join Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) to expand on how depending on one another helps us heal and grow together. The Hospitality of Need provides a biblical framework to see our needs as opportunities for deeper, truer community and relationships. . https://www.moodypublishers.com/the-hospitality-of-need/?

Kevan Chandler is a writer, speaker, adventurer and founder of ‘We Carry Kevan’, an organization that aims to redefine conventional ideas of accessibility. Actually “We Carry Kevin” is a film, a book and a non-profit. https://wecarrykevan.org/ Kevan Chandler is a red-head (as he jokingly describes himself). Kevan is confined to a high tech wheel chair, with a diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy or (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disease. Kevan and his wife Katie live in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they enjoy growing vegetables, making homemade bread, and reading. BTW: You should see Kevin and Katie’s engagement photos from 2020 (there’s a link) https://hammittphoto.com/blog/2020/7/17/katie-kevan

Tommy Shelton, Jr. is a PK (Preacher’s Kid) and thrilled that God called him to follow in his father’s shepherding footsteps. Tommy and his family reside in Palm Harbor, Florida, where Tommy is a pastor (Live Oaks Bible Church).

Kevan and Tommy have Winston-Salem roots. Tommy was one of the original hosts of WBFJ’s “Crossroad Radio”. Kevan would listen to WBFJ on his way to school!

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show on July 22, 2025

-Thanks Katie for the pretty cool photo!