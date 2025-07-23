Wednesday News for July 23, 2025

Today is Vanilla Ice Cream

Look up, shooting stars! The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

The peak is expected around August 12-13. Viewing tips on the News Blog

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

State Employees Credit Union Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NEW: Did you purchase Poppi sodas between January 2020 and July 2025?

You can now file a claim for a refund, as part of an $8.9 million class action settlement.

Reason: Allegations over the beverage’s “gut healthy” marketing claims.

The settlement covers all flavors and package sizes of Poppi products. If you have a receipt or proof of purchase, you can claim a full amount. No receipot? You can still file a claim but are limited to a maximum of $16 dollars per household.

*You have until Sept. 26, 2025, to submit a claim. INFO: www.poppisettlement.com

Smith Reynold Airport in Winston-Salem will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its newly renovated terminal on August 11th at 10am.

The Terminal Building on North Liberty Street was originally built in 1941 and was used by the public for decades. The most recent renovation restores and modernizes the building to better serve travelers and tenants who now use the airport for general aviation, corporate aircraft and air charter services. Press Release

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show…

Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly Triad Ladder of Hope) is now part of Open-Door Ministries of High Point. Human Trafficking Resource Center offers support to those who have been trafficked in the Piedmont Triad, covering both labor and sex trafficking. Find out more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nchtrc.org/

Human Trafficking Hotline # 1 (888) 373-7888

Yesterday (July 22) was one of the shortest days in history?

Typically, it takes 24 hours, or about 86,400 seconds, for the Earth to complete a single rotation around its axis, but that can be altered slightly by the orbit of the moon.

The Earth spins quicker when the moon’s position is far north or south of the equator. So, on Tuesday, the moon was close to its maximum distance from the equator.

*July 22 was shortened by 1.3 milliseconds (or quicker than the blink of an eye!).

https://www.wxii12.com/article/july-22-one-of-shortest-days-history/65473611?u

It’s Christmas in July.

Helping older adults in our community through Senior Services of Winston-Salem / Forsyth County. Now through July 31, purchase items on their ‘wish list’ and drop them off at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (in Forsyth County). Or at the Senior Services Headquarters on Shorefair Drive. www.seniorservicesinc.org

Update from Samaritan’s Purse: Soaps will no longer be allowed in OCC Shoebox gifts, due to increased regulations in many countries.

Reminder: National Collection week will be November 17-24, 2025

Learn more, even pack a shoebox ONLINE www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/