Wednesday Word

Once Upon A Time in the not-so-far-away land of the Southern Triad…lived three kings whose castles were adjacent.

One king prided himself on the utmost importance of the appearance of his castle grounds. Meticulous work, time and funding went into the construction and care of such.

The second king kept his castle grounds in decent condition but didn’t spend much time developing such. It was what it was.

The third king had castle grounds that were cluttered with the spoils of war. Occasional concern was given for the appearance of such.

There was seemingly a stark difference between the kingdoms. However, when summer turned to fall and eventually gave way to winter, something amazing happened. One of those fairy tale North Carolina snowfalls blanketed the ground – with a significant amount of the white stuff. At that point, the three palace grounds were utterly indistinguishable. They all looked the same.

“Come now, let us settle the matter,” says the Lord. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” Isaiah 1:18

The covering of snow like the covering of God’s grace is complete. Regardless the circumstances, regardless the clutter, regardless the concerns.

Talking about snow in the late July seems a bit of stretch, but let’s allow ourselves the opportunity to get a glimpse of what God brings to our story. It’s His to create and we are grateful to be written in when applicable. We know how it ends, so let’s live out our chapter in the light of His goodness.

Because (In Him), everyone lived (eternally) happily ever after.