It’s Christmas in July

wbfj-verne
July 21, 2025

It’s Christmas in July.

Helping older adults in our community through Senior Services of Winston-Salem / Forsyth County.

Now through July 31, purchase items on their ‘wish list’ and drop them off at any Forsyth County branch of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.

Or at the Senior Services Headquarters on Shorefair Drive.

www.seniorservicesinc.org

