Thursday News for July 24, 2025

Extreme heat through the final weekend of July.

Turning lemons into lemonade!

CCM artist Forrest Frank is recovering from a recent skateboarding accident (where he suffered multiple fractures to his back (L3 and L4 vertebrae), the experience has inspired him to write and record a song “God’s Got My Back”. Seriously!!! (VH 15 audio clip)

“I don’t have to worry about tomorrow

Why’s that?

‘Cause God’s got my…

Back. Back. Back right there never left

I could feel your presence in every single breath

Sometimes we just gotta take a rest

Flowers like to bloom in the season that is best.”

The song's lyrics emphasize the belief that God is with him and watching over him, even during difficult times. Continue to pray for Forrest Frank and his family as he heals (and creates music).

Celebrity ‘passings’ this week…Theo, Ozzy now the Hulk?

A number of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools could close before the start of the 2026-27 academic year, according to Interim Superintendent Catty Moore.

The board of education's building and grounds committee will discuss school consolidation options at its Aug. 12 meeting. Also, the school district asked Forsyth County Commissioners earlier in the week for $8.6 million dollars in funding to help cover what remains of last year's deficit.

The City of Thomasville is still rebuilding its computer network after a ransomware attack in June. Billing has been the biggest issue.



Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist unveiling their new seven story critical care tower during a ribbon cutting on Thursday in Winston-Salem.

The facility is named the Julia Ann Freischlag (FRESH-lag) Tower – for the out-going Atrium CEO and vascular surgeon who is retiring at the end of 2025.

*The new tower features state-of-the-art upgrades, including operating rooms equipped with 4K screens and cameras and additional spacious ICU rooms, according to ABC45 News. A 45-bed adult emergency department opened earlier this year.



American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Calvary Baptist Church (Peace Haven Rd, WS) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Ardmore Baptist Church (Miller Street) in WS = 1:30pm – 6pm

Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at the Red Cross website.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

(10 – 2pm) It’s ‘Watermelon Day’ at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market (Colfax)

Enjoy a FREE slice of watermelon, fun watermelon games and meet the official North Carolina Watermelon Queen between 10am and 2pm. The Piedmont Triad Farmers Market (open seven days a week) is located off I-40 on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax. BTW: North Carolina ranks fifth in watermelon production nationwide.

Learn more about the North Carolina Watermelon Association at ncmelons.com.

It’s Christmas in July.

Helping older adults in our community through Senior Services of Winston-Salem / Forsyth County. Now through July 31, purchase items on their ‘wish list’ and drop them off at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (in Forsyth County). Or at the Senior Services Headquarters on Shorefair Drive. www.seniorservicesinc.org

Update from Samaritan’s Purse: Soaps will no longer be allowed in OCC Shoebox gifts, due to increased regulations in many countries.

Reminder: National Collection week will be November 17-24, 2025

Learn more, even pack a shoebox ONLINE at the Samaritan's Purse website.

Look up, shooting stars! The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

The peak is expected around August 12-13. Viewing tips on the News Blog

Have you spotted the spotted lanternfly? The local Extension office is being flooded with calls and emails about invasive the Spotted Lanternfly. The insect has already been spotted in the Kernersville area. If you spot a Spotted Lanternfly in your area report it to your local Extension office or the NC Department of Agriculture.

A House subcommittee on Wednesday voted to subpoena the Department of Justice for files in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Columbia University agrees to pay more than $220 million to restore federal research funding.

Appeals court finds Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional, upholds block

Expanding on our verse of the day (July 24)…

“…but let justice and fairness flow like a river that never runs dry”

Amos 5:24 Contemporary English Version

The prophet Amos is rebuking the people of Israel for their hypocrisy. They were engaging in religious rituals but ignoring the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

Amos 5:24 is a call for them (and us) to change our ways and embrace true justice and righteousness. This verse is a powerful reminder that true religion (that the Lord embraces) involves more than just outward rituals.

Inspired from source: Radical.net