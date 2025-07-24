SUN@5 on WBFJ (July 27, 2025)

“The Hospitality of Need” a book by Kevan Chandler and Tommy Shelton

.The Hospitality of Need provides a biblical framework to see our needs as opportunities for deeper, truer community and relationships. Kevan and Tommy joined Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) explained the premise of their book that depending on one another helps us heal and grow together

https://www.moodypublishers.com/the-hospitality-of-need/?

Kevan Chandler is a writer, speaker, adventurer and founder of the non-profit, ‘We Carry Kevan’. Kevan is confined to a high tech wheelchair, due to (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disease. Kevan and his wife Katie live in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Tommy Shelton, Jr (one of the original hosts of WBFJ’s “Crossroad Radio”) is a PK (Preacher’s Kid). Tommy and his family reside in Palm Harbor, Florida, where Tommy is a pastor (Live Oaks Bible Church). Kevan and Tommy grew up in the Winston-Salem area (back in the day).

Listen to our interview…

Plus

Have you spotted the invasive Spotted Lanternfly? Rebecca Craps, Forsyth County Extension Agent, shares some timely information with Verne (WBFJ) about the Spotted Lanternfly.

The local Extension office is being flooded with calls and emails about the Spotted Lanternfly. The insect has already been spotted in the Kernersville area. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/06/spotted-lanternfly-what-homeowners-can-do-right-now/

This is ‘Hemmy’, a real live Spotted Lanternfly that Rebecca brought with her during for our interview!

Listen to our interview…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 27, 2025)