WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5 on WBFJ (July 27, 2025)

SUN@5 on WBFJ (July 27, 2025)

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2025

“The Hospitality of Need” a book by Kevan Chandler and Tommy Shelton

.The Hospitality of Need provides a biblical framework to see our needs as opportunities for deeper, truer community and relationships. Kevan and Tommy joined Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) explained the premise of their book that depending on one another helps us heal and grow together

https://www.moodypublishers.com/the-hospitality-of-need/?

 Kevan Chandler is a writer, speaker, adventurer and founder of the non-profit, ‘We Carry Kevan’.  Kevan is confined to a high tech wheelchair, due to (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disease. Kevan and his wife Katie live in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Tommy Shelton, Jr (one of the original hosts of WBFJ’s “Crossroad Radio”) is a PK (Preacher’s Kid). Tommy and his family reside in Palm Harbor, Florida, where Tommy is a pastor (Live Oaks Bible Church). Kevan and Tommy grew up in the Winston-Salem area (back in the day).

Listen to our interview…

 

 

Plus

Have you spotted the invasive Spotted Lanternfly?  Rebecca Craps, Forsyth County Extension Agent, shares some timely information with Verne (WBFJ) about the Spotted Lanternfly.

The local Extension office is being flooded with calls and emails about the Spotted Lanternfly.  The insect has already been spotted in the Kernersville area. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/06/spotted-lanternfly-what-homeowners-can-do-right-now/

This is ‘Hemmy’, a real live Spotted Lanternfly that Rebecca brought with her during for our interview!

Listen to our interview…

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 27, 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Forrest Frank: “God’s Got My Back” (literally)

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 24, 2025

Thursday News for July 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2025

It’s Christmas in July

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 23, 2025

Wednesday News for July 23, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.