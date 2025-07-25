Friday News for July 25, 2025

Final weekend of July = HOT. Extreme heat through next week!

-System Administrators Day: I-T specialists tasked with making sure computer systems are working properly.

-Carousel or Merry-Go-Round Day

-International Red Shoe Day…remembering all who have passed away from “invisible diseases” such as Lyme disease, fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Updates from Western NC…

Starting Monday (July 28), Chimney Rock State Park will be open 7 days a week. And the elevator is operational. BTW: You will need to make a reservation. https://www.chimneyrockpark.com/

Ingles said this week it plans to demolish and rebuild its store in Swannanoa (near Black Mountain), nearly 10 months after Hurricane Helene devastated the area. For months, the grocery chain had declined to say whether it plans to rebuild its store in the heart of hard-hit Swannanoa. SOURCE: Blue Ridge Public Radio

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, July 25, 2025

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Eastchester Drive, HP) = 10am – 2pm

St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Kernersville = 11am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NC-DMV: ‘Saturday Summer hours’ through August 23

Walk-in services (8am – noon on Saturday mornings) at specific DMV locations.

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

‘Healthy Eating Every Day’. This 14-week program (beginning Wednesday morning, July 30) is FREE to Davidson County residents age 55 and older. Advance registration is required. Info call 336.242.2290 or email dcsstville@davidsoncountync.gov

Healthy Eating Every Day’ is a practical, evidence-based program offered by Davidson County Senior Services that teaches how to improve our eating habits in ways that fit our busy lifestyles. Details at wbfj.fm

This new class series will take place at the Davidson County Senior Center in Thomasville (211 W. Colonial Dr.) on Wednesday mornings (9:30-10:30am0 from July 30 through October 29

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/davidson-county-senior-services-announces-healthy-eating-every-day-program

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Fall begins on September 22, 2025

First day of winter on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Duke Energy: Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

It's Christmas in July.

It’s Christmas in July.

Helping older adults in our community through Senior Services of Winston-Salem / Forsyth County. Now through July 31, purchase items on their ‘wish list’ and drop them off at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (in Forsyth County). Or at the Senior Services Headquarters on Shorefair Drive. www.seniorservicesinc.org

Update from Samaritan’s Purse: Soaps will no longer be allowed in OCC Shoebox gifts, due to increased regulations in many countries.

Reminder: National Collection week will be November 17-24, 2025

Learn more, even pack a shoebox ONLINE www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Look up, shooting stars! The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

The peak is expected around August 12-13. Viewing tips on the News Blog

Have you spotted the spotted lanternfly? The local Extension office is being flooded with calls and emails about invasive the Spotted Lanternfly. The insect has already been spotted in the Kernersville area. If you spot a Spotted Lanternfly in your area report it to your local Extension office or the NC Department of Agriculture.