Monday News for July 28, 2025

Final week of July: Heat Advisory for most of North Carolina including the Piedmont

Extreme Heat continues through mid-week. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. And check on neighbors and those outdoor pets!

FREE Bus Rides to designated Cooling Centers in Winston-Salem.

Due to dangerously high temperatures, WSTA is offering FREE bus service to approved cooling stations across Winston-Salem. Just let your driver know you’re headed to a cooling station!

Cooling Stations in Winston-Salem (general public)

Winston-Salem Recreation Centers open during business hours

For those experiencing homelessness (Cooling Centers available)…

City With Dwellings – Community First Center (N. Broad St.) = 2pm – 4pm.

The Bethesda Center – Day Shelter (North Patterson Ave.) = 6am – 7pm

For routes and hours, visit wstransit.com or call 336-727-2000.

More info: https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1806

It’s Christmas in July. Helping older adults in our community through Senior Services of Winston-Salem / Forsyth County. Now through July 31, purchase items on their ‘wish list’ and drop them off at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (in Forsyth County). Or at the Senior Services Headquarters on Shorefair Drive. www.seniorservicesinc.org

Look up, shooting stars! The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

The peak is expected around August 12-13. Viewing tips on the News Blog

A special need from Bethel Colony of Mercy (our WBFJ Ministry of the Month)…

They are currently in need of paper products (facial tissue, toilet paper, etc.) at both our men’s and women’s campuses. If you have an Amazon account, your donation can be sent directly to Bethel Colony! Thank you for supporting Bethel Colony of Mercy!

Address: Bethel Colony of Mercy, 1675 Bethel Colony Road, Lenoir, NC 28645

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Oaklawn Baptist Church in Winston-Salem = 1pm – 5pm

Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = Noon – 4:30pm

Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

‘Healthy Eating Every Day’ is a 14-week program to improve our eating habits begins this Wednesday morning (July 30) Hosted by Davidson County Senior Services.

The 14-week program is FREE to Davidson County residents age 55 and older.

Location: Davidson County Senior Center in Thomasville (211 W. Colonial Dr.) on Wednesday mornings (9:30-10:30am from July 30 through October 29. *336.242.2290

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/davidson-county-senior-services-announces-healthy-eating-every-day-program

Special thanks to Pastor Caleb Strickland with CWC Winston-Salem for sharing more about CWC Winston-Salem’s annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 9

from (11am – 1pm). NEW location for the event: CWC campus on Union Cross Road on the southside of Winston-Salem (off Highway 109.

WBFJ will be providing the music! https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash/2025-08-09

(NEW) At the Box Office: Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” smashes to #1 in its opening weekend. Rounding out the Top 5: Superman 2025, Jurassic World:Rebirth, F1:The Movie and Smurfs 2025.

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

https://www.wxii12.com/article/superman-second-weekend-with-573-million/65457302

Beat the Heat: Go see a movie…

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem (First run films).

INFO MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express

Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’

Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays from now till August 13 at participating AMC locations.www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

Get moving: North Carolina is the #8 Best State for Hiking in America.

Our State is home to over 2,400 trails, including the iconic Blue Ridge Mountains.

https://www.kurufootwear.com/blogs/articles/best-states-for-hiking

Updates from Western NC…

Starting today (July 28), Chimney Rock State Park is now open 7 days a week.

You will need to make a reservation to enter the park! https://www.chimneyrockpark.com/

A national search for a new Zoo director is underway.

Diane Villa, deputy director and chief communications officer for the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, has been named interim director of the Zoo following the passing of Pat Simmons on July 14. Source: Press Release

Pray for peace in the Middle East! Israel’s military began airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza this weekend as both Washington and Jerusalem have halted ceasefire negotiations with Hamas. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza (is dire). Millions remain in need of food, water, and basic supplies.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/israel-airdrops-aid-over-gaza-netanyahu-cautions-narrative-war-may-be-intense-ground

Former Governor Roy Cooper making the announcement this morning that he will run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina in 2026. The seat is currently held by Republican Thom Tillis who announced his retirement and would not seek re-election in 2026 RNC Chairman Michael Whatley plans to run for the GOP nomination in 2026.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/07/28/fmr–gov–roy-cooper-announces-u-s–senate-in-north-carolina-bid

‘Jesus Calling’ by the late Sarah Young

Whenever you are tempted to grumble, come to me (Jesus) and talk it out!

Don’t wait till you’re already discouraged to bring Me your concerns.

“He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God.

Many will see and fear (with great reference).

And put their trust in the LORD” Psalm 40:3

The cause of the house explosion that occurred on Friedberg Church Road in Winston-Salem last Thursday night (July 24) is still under investigation.

The owners Wendy and Miles Cundiff, are still listed in critical condition due to that explosion. Images of the house after the explosion…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/collection_4479b7d6-6c87-40a3-908d-e7e05cd1d90f.html#1

Random Act of Violence? Officials are planning to charge 42-year old man with terrorism and multiple counts of assault with intent to murder following a stabbing spree at a Walmart store in Traverse City, Michigan over the weekend.

Ten customers and one store employee were injured in the incident. All are expected to survive. The situation could have been worse if not for the heroic interventions of bystanders. Investigators say the victims do not appear to have been specifically targeted. https://cbn.com/news/us/walmart-knife-attack-suspect-face-terrorism-charges-heroic-bystanders-tackled-him