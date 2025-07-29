Tuesday News for July 29, 2025

Final Tuesday of July.

Hot. Hazy. Humid.

Stay hydrated. LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article_

Today is also National Chicken Wing day

East Coast Wings, Buffalo Wild Wings, Zaxby’s, Popeyes, City BBQ and 7-Elebven?

Deals at www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2025/07/28/national-chicken-wing-day-2025-deals-free/84444921007/

Praying for peace in the Middle East. The “worst-case scenario of famine” is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip, in a news alert earlier today, predicting “widespread death” without immediate action.

Explosions rocked Gaza overnight, while humanitarian aid drops resumed this morning.

Note: Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted over 48 tons of ready-to-use, supplemental food supplies to help suffering families in Gaza – caught in the crossfire. https://samaritanspurse.org/article/airlifting-emergency-food-for-families-in-gaza/

https://cbn.com/news/israel/israel-pressed-feed-gazans-while-finishing-hamas-france-pushes-palestinian-state

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/article_73fe3723-5604-5b5b-a319-c50f2ab9136d.html?ut

There is a nationwide staffing shortage of telecommunicators or 911 Dispatchers.

Randolph County has taken steps to address the problem in its emergency services department by using a contract agency. It’s similar to how hospitals recruited travel nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out more…

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/randolphcounty(nc)/jobs/newprint/4950553

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Oaklawn Baptist Church in Winston-Salem = 1pm – 5pm

Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = Noon – 4:30pm

Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Sign up today! ‘Healthy Eating Every Day’ is a 14-week program to improve our eating habits begins this Wednesday morning (July 30) Hosted by Davidson County Senior Services. The program FREE to Davidson County residents age 55 and older.

Location: Davidson County Senior Center in Thomasville (211 W. Colonial Dr.) Wednesday mornings (9:30-10:30am from July 30 through October 29). 336.242.2290

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/davidson-county-senior-services-announces-healthy-eating-every-day-program

Apple Family Farm (Hwy 66 in Kville) – this is the FINAL week of blueberry season.

They have several pre-picked options available so give them a call (336) 993-2279 to reserve your berries. https://www.facebook.com/applefamilyfarm

From TobyMac ‘Speak Like’ posting on social media

“Your next move matters MORE than your last mistake” (Read that again)

Paul stressing in Philippians 3. that (the) ‘one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus”. Philippians 3:12-14 ESV

Beat the Heat: Go see a movie…

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem (First run films).

INFO MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express

Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’

Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays from now till August 13 at participating AMC locations.www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

Still under investigation. The cause of the house explosion on Friedberg Church Road in Winston-Salem last Thursday night (July 24) is still under investigation.

The owners Wendy and Miles Cundiff, are still listed in critical condition due to that explosion. Images of the house after the explosion…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/collection_4479b7d6-6c87-40a3-908d-e7e05cd1d90f.html#1

A motive has not been determined. On Monday, a 27-year-old man with a rifle entered a high-rise midtown Manhattan building and opened fire, fatally wounding a police officer and three others. The gunman acted alone.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/new-york-city-shooting-rcna221618

Pro Golf: The Wyndham Championship begins this Thursday (July 31).

Pro Am on Wednesday.

Pro Tennis coming to the Triad: The Winston-Salem Open runs August 16–23 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tickets/ticket-information

Look up, shooting stars! The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

The peak is expected around August 12-13. Viewing tips on the News Blog

FREE Bus Rides to designated Cooling Centers in Winston-Salem.

Due to dangerously high temperatures, WSTA is offering FREE bus service to approved cooling stations across Winston-Salem. Just let your driver know you’re headed to a cooling station!

Cooling Stations in Winston-Salem (general public)

Winston-Salem Recreation Centers open during business hours

For those experiencing homelessness (Cooling Centers available)…

City With Dwellings – Community First Center (N. Broad St.) = 2pm – 4pm.

The Bethesda Center – Day Shelter (North Patterson Ave.) = 6am – 7pm

For routes and hours, visit wstransit.com or call 336-727-2000.

More info: https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1806