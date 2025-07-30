Wednesday News for July 30, 2025

Final Wednesday of July.

HOT = Stay hydrated. LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

*On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article_

Cooler temperatures for the Weekend 😊

Today is Cheesecake day

Cheesecake factory (Any slice of cheesecake is half price for Rewards members, dine in)

Cheesecakes by Alex (N Trade Street, downtown WS)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

*Lebanon Baptist Church, Hicone Road in Greensboro = 1pm – 5:30pm

Friedland Moravian Church in Winston Salem = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

STUDY: A landmark Alzheimer’s Association trial showing that positive lifestyle changes CAN protect brain health! A rigorous 2-year US POINTER lifestyle study involving over 2,000 older adults (ages 60-79) with risk factors for cognitive decline. After two years, the findings suggest that accessible lifestyle interventions — with a focus on exercise, nutrition, cognitive engagement and health monitoring — can positively impact brain health in at-risk older adults. https://www.alz.org/us-pointer/home.asp

*The research shared this week at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2025.

Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide and Charmin, will have to raise prices on 25% of its products starting in August. Expect to pay more on items including Bounty paper towels and Metamucil. :/

www.foxbusiness.com/economy/parent-company-charmin-tide-brands-raise-prices-other-products-due-tariff-pressure

Good News? The Federal Reserve is expected to leave key interest rates unchanged, according to analysts. Chair Jerome Powell to announce his decision later today. https://www.npr.org/2025/07/30/nx-s1-5483961/federal-reserve-interest-rates-trump-pressure

‘Prime’ is back on the sideline! Deion Sanders, head football coach with the University of Colorado, has pledged to “glorify God” in his battle with aggressive bladder cancer. After surgery, Sanders’s doctor used the word “cured,” saying that he can coach this season. BTW: *Sanders chose to undergo bladder removal because of a cancerous tumor along with the creation of a ‘new bladder’(?)

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/deion-sanders-vows-glorify-god-during-bladder-cancer-battle-without-prayer-where

Yikes! A radioactive wasp nest was recently discovered near the Savannah River nuclear facility in South Carolina. The nest was probed…and the contamination level was than 10 times greater than allowed by federal regulations. Like a Sci-Fi movie?

https://www.counton2.com/…/report-says-radioactive…/…

Pro Golf: The Wyndham Championship begins this Thursday (July 31).

Pro Am today at Sedgefield Country Club. https://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/

Pro Tennis coming to the Triad: The Winston-Salem Open runs August 16–23 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tickets/ticket-information

From WBFJ CrossRoad host Dave Bumgarner.

Praying for James Mead, guitarist for the band Kutless.

The bans posted: ‘James has suffered a stroke and is currently in the hospital. He has a long road ahead of him and we are praying for a miraculous recovery.

Here is our ask:

Will you join with us in prayer for James, his wife Lindsay, and his son Jacob. If you are able, please support their family financially to help with medical bills’.

*Go Fund Me for the Mead Family: https://gofund.me/1717aed1

www.facebook.com/kutless/posts/hey-everyone-this-post-is-a-tough-one-to-send-out-but-so-many-of-you-have-suppor/1294605808696029/

Beat the Heat: Go see a movie…

Regal Summer Movie Express

Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’

Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays from now till August 13 at participating AMC locations.www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia triggering tsunami warnings and evacuations overnight across the Pacific. West Coast states under advisories included Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

Warnings have been downgraded, but aftershocks and high waves are likely.

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/russia-japan-tsunami-earthquake-hnk-intl-07-30-25?t=1753872128954

Chuck’s Arcade? Think Chuck-E-Cheese for adults. It features both classic and modern arcade games and new ones, along with toys, and novelty candy. No food?

https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Living/chuck-cheese-launches-new-arcade-adults-concept/

FREE Bus Rides to designated Cooling Centers in Winston-Salem.

Due to dangerously high temperatures, WSTA is offering FREE bus service to approved cooling stations across Winston-Salem. Just let your driver know you’re headed to a cooling station!

Cooling Stations in Winston-Salem (general public)

Winston-Salem Recreation Centers open during business hours

For those experiencing homelessness (Cooling Centers available)…

City With Dwellings – Community First Center (N. Broad St.) = 2pm – 4pm.

The Bethesda Center – Day Shelter (North Patterson Ave.) = 6am – 7pm

For routes and hours, visit wstransit.com or call 336-727-2000.

More info: https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1806

“Worst-case scenario of famine” is currently playing out in Gaza.

Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted over 48 tons of ready-to-use, supplemental food supplies to help suffering families in Gaza – caught in the crossfire.

https://samaritanspurse.org/article/airlifting-emergency-food-for-families-in-gaza/

“Be kind and compassionate to one another,

forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” Ephesians 4:32