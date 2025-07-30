Wednesday Word

When A Tree Falls…

On Thursday, June 26 at approximately 3:15 in the afternoon, during a thunderstorm,

a large tree came crashing down and in to our house!

I arrived home about 15 minutes after it had happened to discover all the damage the tree had done.

Here are some of my thoughts and perspectives I had following this incident…

When a tree falls… you wonder how much damage beyond what you can see it has done

When a tree falls… you begin accessing the extent of the damage

When a tree falls… you realize how much worse this could’ve been

When a tree falls… you discover that the damage is just more than a large hole in the roof

When a tree falls… there are things inside the room where the tree fell that are beyond repairable

When a tree falls… you quickly realize, things are just that, “things”

When a tree falls… you are concerned for the pets that were there when the tree came down

When a tree falls… it is an inconvenience for everyone living there

When a tree falls… you are thankful you have home owner’s insurance that will cover so much of the cost

When a tree falls… you comprehend on how quickly things in life can change

When a tree falls… you are so thankful that no one was in the room where the tree fell

When a tree falls… your neighbors, friends and co-workers offer anything from meals to lodging

When a tree falls… you are thankful for a church family that prays for you during this time

When a tree falls… you realize you will need to temporarily relocate while repairs are being done

When a tree falls… it makes you a little nervous when another thunderstorm arises

And then, about a week after the tree crashed in to our house causing an inconvenience for us…

the news of a devastating storm, causing widespread flooding in Kerrville, Texas, kills 135 people,

including many young children and at least 27 campers and staff from Camp Mystic died.

In the aftermath of this terrible tragedy, it gave me quite a different perspective than a week earlier.

All of a sudden, my situation pales in comparison to what these families are going through.

When a tree falls… tragic news like this, puts your dilemma in perspective

When a tree falls… you are so grateful that you are not having to bury your loved ones or your own children

When a tree falls… you are reminded how thankful you are for God’s protection and how blessed you really are!

“Whether a tree falls to the south or to the north, in the place where it falls, there it will lie”

Ecclesiastes 11:3

Kurt