Thursday News for July 31, 2025

Eat out for a great cause TODAY (July 31).

Feed your appetite. Help feed those in need in our community

City Barbeque on Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem will donate 20% of all proceeds to Sunnyside Ministry through 8pm tonight. https://sunnysideministry.org/

*Sunnyside Ministry is a local non-profit providing food, clothing, and emergency assistance to neighbors in need in the 27107 and 27127 zip code, as well as referrals.

Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem is open.

Open House today between 3 and 8pm.This event will be for new teachers only. New and veteran teachers can both come shop on Friday, August 1 from 9 am to 8 pm and on Saturday, August 2 from 9 am to 3 pm.

After that, regular warehouse hours will be 3:30-5:30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday, as well as the first and third Saturday of every month from 9-11 am. The warehouse is located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

The WS/FC Educator Warehouse offers teachers a convenient one-stop shop where they can pick up plenty of books, pencils, crayons, scissors, paper, notebooks, binders, and more for free. And, volunteers always needed!

https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

For more information on donating and volunteering, call Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673 or email kchandler3@msn.com. Read more: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/2331458

Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina is holding its back-to-school sale on blue jeans. The BOGO sale runs now through Sunday while supplies last.

St. Peter’s Church is hosting its Back-to-School Rally this Saturday, August 2 beginning at 1pm. This event will feature games, food, fun, and free school supplies for all students in attendance. Parents are also invited to participate in special sessions focused on navigating the pressures and expectations of the school year, offering practical tools and encouragement for the journey ahead. For more information www.spwoc.com or call 336.979.4857

Celebrating and supporting students as they prepare to go back to school in August!

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Downtown Health Plaza (MLK, WS) = 11am – 3:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

FINAL DAY: Christmas in July with Senior Services of Winston-Salem / Forsyth.

Helping older adults in our community by donating items on their ‘wish list’ and drop them off at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (in Forsyth County). Or at the Senior Services Headquarters on Shorefair Drive. www.seniorservicesinc.org

First day of High School Football practice statewide was Wednesday.

The Wyndham Championship begins TODAY at Sedgefield Country Club. https://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/

Pro Tennis coming to the Triad: The Winston-Salem Open runs August 16–23 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tickets/ticket-information

Operation Christmas Child National Collection week happening Nov 17-24, 2025

Learn more about OCC and yes, even pack a shoebox ONLINE…

www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Update: Fatality on 52. A 31-year-old man lost his life when his motorcycle struck a guardrail while traveling southbound on Highway 52 just before 7am this morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Carl Andrew Norton was pronounced dead at the scene. Prayers for his family and friend in this loss of life.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_d3321f7d-b0c5-436d-9c27-3740023ae0d6.html

In Danville, Virginia, a suspect is in custody after he doused Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler with a flammable liquid and set him on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other and the attack stems from a personal matter.The suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

https://www.wdbj7.com/2025/07/30/danville-city-councilman-set-fire-man-arrested/

The first case of West Nile in our state this year has been reported in Durham.

Mosquitoes infected with the virus were recently detected in Pitt County.

*The best way to reduce the risk of getting West Nile virus is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. #1 that helps…use insect repellent. https://www.wral.com/news/local/ https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/wnv.html

Delores ‘Dodie’ (DOE-dee) Osteen, the matriarch of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday. She was 91.

‘Mama Dodie’ and her late husband, Pastor John Osteen, founded Lakewood Church in 1959 with a small congregation meeting in a converted feed store on the outskirts of Houston. John Osteen led Lakewood until his passing in 1999, after which their son Joel Osteen stepped into the role of senior pastor.

Dodie was a church leader, prayer warrior and a cancer survivor. Her 1986 book, ‘Healed of Cancer’, chronicled her miraculous recovery from liver cancer.

Funeral arrangements are pending. ‘Dodie’ Osteen in the arms of Jesus at the age of 91.

https://mycharisma.com/culture/delores-dodie-osteen-beloved-lakewood-church-matriarch-dies-at-91/