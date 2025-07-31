Deep Discounts for August 2025

Expect big deals on Back-to-School supplies, laptops, summer clothing even cookies. Check out these Deep Discounts in August 2025 from Team Clark Howard.

Back-to-School

With kids heading back to the classroom, retailers are lowering prices on school supplies such as notebooks, pencils and more. Target, Walmart, Amazon have BTS savings for those starting kindergarten or off to college.

Laptops

Laptops often go on sale in August. This month there’s added incentive to buy early as the tariff landscape seems to continually shift and could drive up the price on laptops later in the year.

Travel

August 23 marks Cheap Flight Day. Clark Howard has long been a fan of Going, formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Looking to go ‘cruising’? Look to book right after Labor Day travel and right after Thanksgiving but before Christmas.

National Park Admission

The National Park Service is offering free admission to sites that normally charge an entrance fee on Monday, August 4.

Summer Clothing and Footwear

August is a great month to shop for season ending stuff such as running attire, sandals and flip flops.

Deals on Air Conditioners and Fans (there’s still more summer left!)

Special Fun deals in August

August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

August 9 is National Bowling Day

National Thrift Shop Day is August 17.

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/august-deals/