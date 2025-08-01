Friday News for August 01, 2025

Cooler temperatures through the Weekend 😊

The Educator Warehouse, located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in Winston-Salem, is hosting their Extended Open House for new and veteran teachers. TODAY (AUG 1) = 9 am to 8 pm … Saturday (AUG 2) = 9 am to 3 pm. Normal hours: 3:30-5:30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday, as well as the first and third Saturday of every month from 9-11 am. The Educator Warehouse offers teachers a convenient one-stop shop where they can pick up plenty of books, pencils, crayons, scissors, paper, notebooks, binders, and more for free. And, volunteers always needed! https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

For more information on donating and volunteering, call Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina: Back-to-school sale on blue jeans.

Their BOGO sale runs through this Sunday while supplies last.

Locate the closest Goodwill location near you: https://www.goodwillnwnc.org/locations/

BTS event: St. Peter’s Church is hosting its Back-to-School Rally this Saturday, August 2 (1pm). Games, food and free school supplies for all students in attendance.

*Parents, you are invited to participate in special sessions focused on navigating the pressures and expectations of the upcoming school year, offering practical tools and encouragement for the journey ahead. INFO:www.spwoc.com or 336.979.4857

Celebrating and supporting students as they prepare to go back to school in August!

NC-DMV: ‘Saturday Summer hours’ through August 23

Walk-in services (8am – noon on Saturday mornings) at specific DMV locations.

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

HGTV has canceled several shows in recent weeks including “Battle on the Beach”, “Christina on the Coast,” and “Farmhouse Fixer – as a cost cutting measure amid declining ratings and rising cost of building materials. HGTV was once one of the most watched networks on cable TV (outside of news and sports programming), according to Deadline.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/hgtv-struggled-ratings-cancel-shows-report/

Samaritan’s Purse: Another load of food aid left PTI for the Middle East this morning! “Worst-case scenario of famine” is currently happening in Gaza.

https://samaritanspurse.org/article/airlifting-emergency-food-for-families-in-gaza/

Carolina Classic Fair ‘advanced discounted tickets’ thru this Sunday (Aug 3) – online only flash sale. All Admission Tickets $3 – All Weekday Ride Wristbands $25

“Barn to be Wild” at the Carolina Classic Fair…October 3-12, 2025 https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

Saturday is national Mustard Day.

Mustard has been used for leg cramps, sinus clearing, even frostbite prevention(?)

Mustard seeds are a good source of minerals including calcium, iron and magnesium.

Mustard seeds are rich in antioxidants!

*The National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin is celebrating. This year’s theme “Put Some Mustard On It“. www.mentalfloss.com/article/62747/13-things-you-probably-didnt-know-about-mustard

Deep Discounts in August 2025 (Team Clark Howard)

Expect big deals on Back-to-School supplies, laptops, summer clothing even cookies?

Special Days with Deals in August https://clark.com/shopping-retail/august-deals/

August 4 (Monday) = National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

August 9 (Saturday) = National Bowling Day

National Thrift Shop Day (August 17)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives through Tuesday…

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Hartley YMCA in High Point = 9am – 1:30pm

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Oak Forest UMC on Old Highway 52 in Midway = 12:30pm – 5pm

Monday, August 4, 2025

Oak View Baptist Church in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Centenary UMC, downtown Winston-Salem = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Mental health will be the focus of an upcoming Town Hall and Resource Fair in Forsyth County.

…this Thursday evening (August 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services Annex One Auditorium…725 N Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC.

Doors open at 5:30pm. The interactive forum: 6 – 7:30pm. FREE and open to the public!

*Raising awareness about local Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County.

Town Hall panelists from these four local health crisis groups including…

Forsyth County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)

Winston-Salem Behavioral Evaluation and Response (or BEAR) team

Daymark Recovery Services

R-H-A Health Services

Questions: Call (336) 703- 2784 or click https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

Bottom Line: There is help. There is Hope.

Reach out to someone before your mental health shifts into crisis mode!

Check out Verne’s interview with Michael Duncan and NI-ah Payne about Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County this week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ.

Link…