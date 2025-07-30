WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: Mental Health Town Hall (Forsyth Co)

SUN@5: Mental Health Town Hall (Forsyth Co)

wbfj-verne
July 30, 2025

Mental health will be the focus of an upcoming Town Hall and Resource Fair.

 Verne will chat with…

Michael Duncan, Director of Behavioral Health Services in Forsyth County

Nihya Payne, Forsyth County Health and Human Services

 

 Mental Health Town Hall – FREE and open to the public!

Raising awareness about local Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County this Thursday evening (August 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services Annex One Auditorium at 725 N Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC.  Doors open at 5:30pm. The interactive forum: 6 – 7:30pm.

 Town Hall panelists from these four local health crisis groups including…

Forsyth County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)

Winston-Salem Behavioral Evaluation and Response (or BEAR) team

Daymark Recovery Services

RHA Health Services

 Questions about this FREE event or mental services available in Forsyth, call (336) 703- 2784 https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

 

Prioritizing mental health is vital in today’s fast-paced world, which presents unique challenges to our emotional well-being.  Mental health, encompassing emotional, psychological, and social well-being, affects thinking, feeling, and acting when coping with life. Ignoring mental health needs can lead to serious consequences, including impaired relationships, reduced productivity, isolation, and an increased risk of substance abuse.

There is help. There is Hope.  Reach out to someone before your mental health shifts into crisis mode!

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 03, 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 30, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 30, 2025

Wednesday News for July 30, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 30, 2025

Tuesday News for July 29, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 29, 2025

Local Blood Drives

wbfj-verne
July 28, 2025

Monday News for July 28, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 28, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.