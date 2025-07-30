SUN@5: Mental Health Town Hall (Forsyth Co)

Mental health will be the focus of an upcoming Town Hall and Resource Fair.

Verne will chat with…

Michael Duncan, Director of Behavioral Health Services in Forsyth County

Nihya Payne, Forsyth County Health and Human Services

Mental Health Town Hall – FREE and open to the public!

Raising awareness about local Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County this Thursday evening (August 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services Annex One Auditorium at 725 N Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open at 5:30pm. The interactive forum: 6 – 7:30pm.

Town Hall panelists from these four local health crisis groups including…

Forsyth County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)

Winston-Salem Behavioral Evaluation and Response (or BEAR) team

Daymark Recovery Services

RHA Health Services

Questions about this FREE event or mental services available in Forsyth, call (336) 703- 2784 https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

Prioritizing mental health is vital in today’s fast-paced world, which presents unique challenges to our emotional well-being. Mental health, encompassing emotional, psychological, and social well-being, affects thinking, feeling, and acting when coping with life. Ignoring mental health needs can lead to serious consequences, including impaired relationships, reduced productivity, isolation, and an increased risk of substance abuse.

There is help. There is Hope. Reach out to someone before your mental health shifts into crisis mode!

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 03, 2025)