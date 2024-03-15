Friday News for March 15, 2024

Expect elevated levels of TREE and GRASS pollen today thru the weekend. Sunny with above normal temperatures for the Weekend. ‘Spring’ officially begins next Tuesday, March 19…

A powerful storm dumped nearly 4 feet of snow in parts of Colorado on Thursday. The same system fired up severe thunderstorms from Oklahoma and Kansas to Illinois. Tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio left at least two people dead on Thursday. CNN

What to know about parking in downtown Winston-Salem

Parking Decks: The city charges a flat $2 fee at the Convention Center and Cherry-Marshall parking decks, week nights 5:30 p.m. to midnight and all-day Saturdays and Sundays. On-street parking: ‘meter FREE’ after 5p.m. M-F and ALL-day Sat & Sun. *Designated Handicap spaces are available on Cherry and Fourth Street and on Trade Street.

March Madness Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Washington, DC

Semi-final match-ups tonight: UNC vs. Pitt at 7pm… NC State vs. Virginia 9:30pm.

Championship game will be Saturday evening at 8:30pm

*The Demon Deacons can only wait until Sunday night to find out their fate in the 68…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/ncaa/ncaaf/acc/2024-acc-tournament-bracket-schedule-and-live-updates/83-

NC DMV: New ‘kiosks’ will let you renew your driver license, state IDs and other DMV tasks while you’re getting your groceries. The department held its official launch Wednesday at the Harris Teeter store in Raleigh’s Brier Creek neighborhood this week, with plans to add several more kiosks statewide by the end of the year.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/self-service-kiosks.aspx

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro ranks among the Top 10 ‘Best Zoos’ in the nation, coming in at #3! (USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024).

To plan your next visit, check out www.nczoo.org.

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

FREE MULCH: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis late March through mid-April.

*March 29 (Fri) March 30 (Sat)…April 6 and 13 (both Saturdays) from 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, March 15, 2024

Forbush High School in East Bend = 7:30am – 1pm

Saturday (March 16)

Hayworth Wesleyan Church in High Point = 9:30am – 2pm

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Holy Cross Catholic Church (S Cherry Street Kernersville) = 9am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Wake up with a sore throat? Take a swig of dill pickle juice…

Traditionally dealing with colds and allergies we think tea with honey, chicken soup, sinus rinses, popping a zinc tablet. There are a lot of options out there to help.

Dr Linda Yancey (infectious disease specialist) suggests it all comes down to the unique properties of ‘pickle brine’. “Any time you have a solution that is more concentrated than the fluid in our tissues, such as salt or sugar, it reduces the inflammation by drawing the water out.” Tip: Opt for salty dills over sweet pickles (the salt is key!).

*Dr Linda Yancey is an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas. https://www.wellandgood.com/does-pickle-juice-help-sore-throat

The Lexington City Schools Board of Education voted to start the next academic year earlier than outlined by state law – which states that schools can’t start before the Monday closest to August 26. But several districts have taken issue with that timeline, because it means students can’t take their exams until after winter break. The Dispatch

Breaking tradition. One of the more popular Wedding day trends is the “first look.” Traditionally, it has been ‘taboo’ for a couple to see each other before walking down the aisle. But, the first look photos and video has become very popular!

More than half (56%) of couples decided to go forward with a first look, according to The Knot’s ‘Real Weddings Study’. https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/wedding-first-looks

Some of the PROs of the ‘first look’…

First looks offer a private moment between couples

Alleviate pressure during the ceremony

The groom may cry less at the altar

The iconic photos

VOTING IS NOW OPEN: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL T-SHIRT CONTEST

Check out some amazing designs created (and submitted) by North and South Carolina high school students for the 2024 Cheerwine Festival Official T-shirt design.

Vote (once) for your favorite – now through March 25 – at the News Blog.

Winner and runner ups will be announced mid-April. https://cheerwine.com/festival-contest/

*The 2024 Cheerwine Festival will be May 18 (noon till 10pm) in Salisbury.