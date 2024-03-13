SUN@5 for March 17, 2024

You have likely seen all of the flashy commercials about mobile sports betting now available in our state. But what about the addictive nature of gambling?

Christina and Art Klose with Coastal Therapy Center share more about who is most at risk of falling prey to addiction. What makes ‘gambling’ so addictive? Some of the warning signs of gambling addiction. And when to get help. Contact Coastal Therapy Center at 919-439-9467 https://www.coastaltherapycenter.com/

NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543 If gambling is more than a game, free help is available at https://morethanagame.nc.gov

National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER)

Plus…

Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries shares more about the Love and Light Tour with Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon coming to the RCR event center in Welcome on Saturday evening (March 23). Ticket info at https://energizeministries.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 17, 2024)