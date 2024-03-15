Addiction: If gambling is more than a game…

You have likely seen all of the flashy commercials about mobile sports betting now available in our state. But what about the addictive nature of gambling?

Christina and Art Klose (Coastal Therapy Center) share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about who is most at risk of sports gambling addiction. What makes ‘gambling’ so addictive? Some of the warning signs of gambling addiction. And when to get help.

Contact: Coastal Therapy Center at 919-439-9467

www.coastaltherapycenter.com/

www.facebook.com/coastaltherapycenter/

Listen now…

NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543

If gambling is more than a game…morethanagame.nc.gov

National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 17, 2024)