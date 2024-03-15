WHAT'S NEW
Addiction: If gambling is more than a game…

March 15, 2024

You have likely seen all of the flashy commercials about mobile sports betting now available in our state. But what about the addictive nature of gambling?

Christina and Art Klose (Coastal Therapy Center) share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about who is most at risk of sports gambling addiction. What makes ‘gambling’ so addictive? Some of the warning signs of gambling addiction. And when to get help.

Contact: Coastal Therapy Center at 919-439-9467
www.coastaltherapycenter.com/
www.facebook.com/coastaltherapycenter/

Listen now…

 

NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543
If gambling is more than a game…morethanagame.nc.gov
National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER)

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 17, 2024)

