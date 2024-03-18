Monday News for March 18, 2024

Expect elevated levels of TREE and GRASS pollen today (Monday) Wrapping up Winter: Spring (Vernal Equinox) begins this Tuesday night at 11:06pm…

March Madness. Five ACC schools (N.C. State, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia and Clemson) making the Men’s NCAA Tournament’s 68-team field.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/five-acc-schools-get-into-ncaa-tournament/article

NIT ‘Black n Gold’ showdown: Wake Forest hosting App State this Wednesday night (8pm) at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

At the Box Office…

‘Ordinary Angels’ (#9) and ‘Cabrini’ (#5) Top 10 after this past weekend.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday (March 19)

DDCC (Davidson Campus) in Thomasville = 9am – 1pm

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (South Main Street, Kville) = noon -4:30pm

Hillsdale Church (Hwy 158 in Advance) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library (North Main Street, Mocksville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Your Social Security Number has been suspended? Don’t fall for this scam

Cyber criminals are working overtime to scam you out of your money!

Scammers may say something like:

Your social security number has been suspended.

Act now to protect your Social Security number.

We need to verify your Social Security number.

Hang up. Hit delete! According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lost more than $126 million dollars to ‘Social Security scammers’ alone last year.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/social-security-scams-cost-american-more-than-126-million-dont-believe-your-number-has-been-suspended-or-an-agency-needs-to-verify/83-b6beca98-9b58-4bb4-bcd6-ee8098b31349

Research: It’s 5 o’clock somewhere?

Scientists have discovered that 5am is officially the ‘lowest’ time of day, based on mood, circadian clock, and other factors. Actually. researchers from the University of Michigan and Dartmouth Health discovered that sixty minutes from the time you get up (no matter the time) is when people reported their lowest mood. By contrast, 5pm is when the majority of people are at their cheeriest, based on this study.

No word as to how the recent ‘time change’ factors in. *Study found in PLOS Digital Health Journal

https://nypost.com/2024/03/13/lifestyle/scientists-have-discovered-the-worst-time-of-day/

Salem Pregnancy Care Center hosting a Spring Open House this Tuesday (March 19) 6:30 – 8:30pm. Salem Pregnancy is located at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston Salem. Questions? Call 336-760-3680. www.SPCCLife.org

Happy Camper Week continues on WBFJ

Thanks to Mark Moore with Camp Caraway and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia (near Asheboro) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show. (March 18). http://www.caraway.org/

*LINKs to all of our camps highlighted this week are located on the News Blog…

FORSYTH CREEK WEEK (through March 24)

*Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE. www.forsythcreekweek.org/

Hands-on learning opportunities. Family friendly learning.

Another Amazon sale starts Wednesday (March 20)

The Amazon “Big Spring Sale’ that’s not just for Prime members…

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro ranks among the Top 10 ‘Best Zoos’ in the nation, coming in at #3! (USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024).

To plan your next visit, check out www.nczoo.org.

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

VOTING IS NOW OPEN: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL T-SHIRT CONTEST

Check out some amazing designs created (and submitted) by North and South Carolina high school students for the 2024 Cheerwine Festival Official T-shirt design.

Vote (once) for your favorite – now through March 25 – at the News Blog.

Winner and runner ups will be announced mid-April. https://cheerwine.com/festival-contest/

*The 2024 Cheerwine Festival will be May 18 (noon till 10pm) in Salisbury.

Jesus answered them saying…

“My sheep know my voice, and I know them. They follow me, and I give them eternal life, so that they will never be lost. No one can snatch them out of my hand.”

-John 10: 25-28 Contemporary English Version

“Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth,

for the first heaven and earth had passed away, and the sea was no more.

I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God,

prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying:

“Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man,

and He will dwell with them.

They will be His people,

and God Himself will be with them as their God.

‘He will wipe away every tear from their eyes,’

and there will be no more death

or mourning or crying or pain,

for the former things have passed away.”

And the One seated on the throne said, “Behold, I make all things new.”

Then He said, “Write this down, for these words are faithful and true.”

Revelation 21:1-5