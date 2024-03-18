Happy Camper Week 2024
All this week (March 18-22, 2024) several local Christian camps will be highlighted on the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne!
Monday (March 18)
Camp Caraway and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia (Mark Moore) http://www.caraway.org/
Tuesday (March 19)
Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons (Terry Covington) https://www.campmerriwood.net/
Wednesday (March 20)
Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia (Landon Davis) https://victorymountaincamp.com/
Thursday (March 21)
Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro (Christina Gibbs) https://www.mtshepherd.org/
Friday (March 22)
YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county (Amelia Johnson) https://www.camphanes.org/
Monday (March 25)
SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry with Cathleen Thore Jones. Learn more at www.summershine.us