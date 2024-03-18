WHAT'S NEW
Happy Camper Week 2024

March 18, 2024

All this week (March 18-22, 2024) several local Christian camps will be highlighted on the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne!

Monday (March 18)

Camp Caraway and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia   (Mark Moore) http://www.caraway.org/

 

Tuesday (March 19)

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons (Terry Covington)   https://www.campmerriwood.net/

 

Wednesday (March 20)

Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia (Landon Davis)     https://victorymountaincamp.com/

 

Thursday (March 21)

Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro (Christina Gibbs)   https://www.mtshepherd.org/

 

Friday (March 22)

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county (Amelia Johnson) https://www.camphanes.org/

 

 Monday (March 25)

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry with Cathleen Thore Jones.  Learn more at www.summershine.us

 

